Pasquotank Democrats will meet next week to accept applications for the party’s recommendation to fill a vacant seat on the county’s Board of Commissioners.
Longtime Southern Inside Commissioner Cecil Perry announced his intention to resign from the Board of Commissioners following its Feb. 6 meeting. He submitted his resignation letter the following day, saying it would take effect on Feb. 8.
Perry, who was just re-elected to a fifth four-year term in November, announced he was leaving the board after none of his colleagues supported his motion to put restructuring of the seven-member board on a countywide ballot.
Pasquotank Democrats will meet Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at 717 Small Drive to begin their recommendation process. The party’s executive committee will then meet later to make a recommendation on who should replace Perry.
Pasquotank Democratic Party chair Laurie Slutz did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
County commissioners have to name a replacement for Perry by April 9; otherwise the pick is made by the Pasquotank Clerk of Superior Court. But under state law, they are not bound by the Democratic Party executive committee’s choice.
The board’s current six members could pick someone else to fill the seat until the 2024 elections. The only requirements are that the person be a registered Democrat living in the Southern Inside District.
Following the death of at-large Democratic Commissioner Bill Sterritt last fall the Pasquotank Democratic Party picked Linwood Gallop to fill the remaining two years of Sterritt’s term. But county commissioners instead tapped Democrat Sam Davis to fill the seat. Davis, who sought the Democratic Party’s endorsement, was sworn in in January.
Gallop lost his bid for the Southern Inside seat on the Board of Commissioners in the May 2022 Democratic primary, losing to Perry 51.95% to 48.05%, or 39 votes.
Perry represented the board’s Southern Inside District since being appointed to the seat in 2003. Elected in 2004 and then re-elected four times, Perry has served both as chairman and vice chairman of the board during his 20-year tenure.
The Pasquotank branch of the NAACP presented commissioners on Feb. 6 what is known as a “4-2-1” plan as a way to increase the chances of electing more minority candidates to the commission board. The plan would leave the county’s current four districts intact, create two new “super districts” — one covering all of Elizabeth City and the other the rest of the county — and elect one commissioner at large.
Currently, the board has a 4-3 configuration that includes four district seats and three at-large seats.
Perry motioned to move forward with the restructuring plan by calling for a referendum to be held this year to let voters decide the issue. But because no other commissioner offered a second, Perry’s motion failed.