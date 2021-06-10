Pasquotank County will no longer make citizens wear a face mask or face covering inside county-owned facilities.
Commissioners earlier this week unanimously removed the requirement the county put in place last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local businesses, however, can still require customers to wear a mask if they so choose, commissioners said.
The move follows Gov. Roy Cooper's decision last month to lift the statewide mask mandate except in schools, health facilities and public transportation. Cooper also ended all restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing requirements in the May 14 order.
“Our governor has dropped it, it’s time for us to drop it,” said Commissioner Jonathan Meads. “I don’t think we should be making people wear them (masks) at this point.”
Cooper instituted the statewide mask mandate last June in almost all settings with Executive Order 147. However, that order did not require local governments to adhere to the mask mandate, only “strongly encouraging” local governments to adopt similar policies requiring face coverings.
County commissioners, however, took Cooper’s advice last July and passed a resolution requiring some type of face covering or protective face mask in all county-owned facilities.
“Businesses may choose to require that their customers continue to wear masks,” County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners this week.