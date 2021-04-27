Pasquotank County and Elizabeth City have imposed a nightly curfew that will be enforced from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting tonight.
Anyone on a public street or public property during those hours will be subject to citation or arrest, the county said, noting the curfew is part of the declaration of a state of emergency it filed Monday.
The county didn't say why the curfew is being imposed but it's almost certainly in response to the protests that have been held in Elizabeth City since Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies on April 21.
County Manager Sparty Hammett couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
City Manager Montre Freeman said the city is imposing a similar curfew starting tonight.
Asked if the curfew was in response to the body camera footage Brown's family was allowed to watch on Monday — family members and a family attorney who saw it have described it as showing Brown being "executed" by sheriff's deputies — Freeman indicated it was exactly the opposite reason.
"I'd say it was the lack of body camera video footage" released so far by law enforcement detailing Brown's shooting, he said. He noted Brown's family was shown only 20 seconds of the footage from one deputy's body camera on Monday.
Brown's shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies has sparked nightly protests. Monday night's included 400 protesters, about 150 more than on other nights.
The larger group of protesters followed Monday's press conference where Brown's family and their attorneys decried the small amount of video footage of Brown's shooting they were allowed to see. Monday night also saw a second, smaller group of protesters on city streets who acted more "rowdy" than the main, larger group, Freeman said.
Some protesters from that second group threw rocks and an egg at an officer's car, he said. Thanks to "community support we were able to quell that" disturbance without having to make an arrest, he added.
Asked if he anticipates police having to make numerous arrests tonight if protesters ignore the curfew, Freeman said "I hope not."
"We have been on the ground, having lots of conversations ... so our plan is not to have to do that. But we're prepared if we have to do that," he said.
Asked if city officials are expecting an influx of protesters from outside the area, Freeman said he is not.
"We're seeing some" protesters from outside the area, he said.
Freeman said the curfew is intended to "protect infrastructure, protesters and our citizens, who are our most valuable asset."
There are exceptions to the county's curfew, including those who are traveling to or from work; traveling to or from caring for a relative; traveling to or from seeking needed medical care at a medical facility; or fleeing dangerous circumstances and seeking haven.
Also exempt are emergency personnel and first responders who are carrying out their official duties, the county said.
The city's exemptions are similar: persons traveling to and from employment or an emergency. However, it also specifically prohibits non-emergency visits to stores another other businesses.
"Visits to stores, gas stations and other non-emergency travel are expected to be conducted during non-curfew hours," the city's declaration states.
The county's curfew declaration, which was signed by Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin, took effect at 1 p.m. today. It will remain in effect until modified or rescinded, Griffin said.
The city's curfew declaration is signed by Mayor Bettie Parker.