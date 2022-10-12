The Pasquotank County Board of Elections has released rules for where political candidate campaign tents can be stationed during the early voting period for next month's general election.
According to an email from Board of Elections Director Emma Tate, the grassy areas areas around the front entrance and across from the entrance to the K.E. White Center off Weeksville Road are the designated areas for campaign tents.
"Due to limited space at the back of the building, we ask that all tents be set up around the front entrance to the building," Tate said in the email.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will take place at the White Center starting Thursday, Oct. 20 and continuing through Saturday, Nov. 5.
Tate's email also reminds candidates and their campaign workers about the county's 50-foot buffer zone around all entrances to the White Center during early voting.
"Campaigners are allowed to approach the building and pass out literature, but they must do so outside this 50-foot exclusion zone. No campaigning is allowed once the 50-foot threshold is met," the email reads.
Tate said signs will be posted notifying campaigners about the 50-foot exclusion zone.
Tate said voters will enter the White Center through the building entrance that faces Weeksville Road. Voters who wish to take advantage of curbside voting to cast their ballots will do so near the building entrance facing Edgewood Drive.
Tate said parking in front of the White Center will be designated for voters. Candidates, campaign workers, election observers and poll workers are being asked to park in the rear of building, she said.