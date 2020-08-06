Pasquotank elections officials took the first step Wednesday toward replacing the county’s voting equipment.
The Board of Elections, which is looking to replace current ballot tabulators purchased in 2006, watched the first of two demonstrations of new versions of the machines.
Tom Janyssek, business development manager for Printelect, a New Bern-based elections supply company, demonstrated his company’s state-of-the-art precinct-based ballot scanner and tabulator on Wednesday.
Pasquotank County has set aside around $110,000 in its current budget to purchase 18 new scanners/tabulators for use beginning with the 2021 municipal elections.
Elections officials plan to watch a demonstration by Austin, Texas-based Hart InterCivic of its scanners/tabulators Tuesday before making a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners, which has the final say in the purchase.
Printelect submitted a bid of $100,545 for 18 tabulators for use at the county’s nine different precinct sites. The bid includes a $16,000 credit for the county’s current scanners, which Printelect will receive.
Hart InterCivic, which has a Matthews office, will submit its bid to the elections board at next week’s demonstration.
With Printelect’s system, voters will still fill out a paper ballot and place it in a DS200 scanner/tabulator. There, the ballot will be scanned and recorded before its sent to a locked box within the device. The scanner/tabulator can read each ballot with or without write-in votes and whether it is inserted face-up or face-down.
“It’s a faster machine,” said Pasquotank County Board of Elections Director Emma Tate. “It’s a newer model of the machine we have now.’’
Printelect’s DS200 also has additional security measures like an internal thumb drive that records votes.
“We use a secure and encrypted thumb drive,” explained Janyssek at Wednesday’s demonstration. “It is only designed for this equipment. We have had the ‘hackers of the hackers’ try and take that thumb drive and put it into a laptop and try and crack that code. They crashed it every time. That is how good that security is.”
Janyssek also told election officials Printelect’s DS200 is poll worker-friendly because it takes very little time to set up.
In an unrelated matter, Tate said the Pasquotank Board of Elections expects to receive a decision “soon” from the State Board of Elections on its recent request for a waiver from opening a second early voting site.
A new rule issued by the state board requires counties to have one early voting site for every 20,000 registered voters. Early voting for the Nov. 3 election will be conducted from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31.
Pasquotank has around 28,000 registered voters but the local board in its waiver request said that the county’s early voting plan for the general election meets the state’s requirements for opening just one early polling site.