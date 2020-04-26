Looking for something to do while obeying North Carolina’s COVID-19 shelter-at-home order?
Pasquotank County officials are encouraging residents to take a few minutes and go online and fill out a 2020 Census form that could result in the county getting more more money for local services.
Residents can also mail back a Census form that was recently sent to households across the country or they can call in their census information.
The country conducts a census every 10 years and the count helps dictate where the federal government allocates billions of dollars in local funding for such things as hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other local resources.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said an undercount of residents in Pasquotank could result in less money from the federal government.
“A lot of federal dollars are based on census numbers,” Hammett said. “To make sure that we accurately count everyone is extremely important.”
As of April 5, Pasquotank ranked 13th in the state in the number of people that have already been counted in the 2020 Census as 45 percent of the estimated households in the county have already self-reported. But North Carolina as a whole was only ranked 37th nationally at the time, with 42 percent self-reporting.
County Census Coordinator Julie Stamper is pleased with Pasquotank’s ranking but said much more work needs to be done.
“We are super-pleased with that number,” Stamper said. “We are hoping that people take this time while they are home to report so that self-report number goes higher.”
Elizabeth City State University closed its campus last month because of the virus outbreak but those students that had been living on campus will be still included in the county’s count.
“Elizabeth City State University will be reporting 840 (on campus) students,” Stamper said.
But students living off campus that may have left the city may not be included in Pasquotank’s total.
“A big concern is that some of those (off campus) students went home,” Stamper said. “Their parents will want to count them but they really need to be counted in Elizabeth City.’’
COVID-19 has also put community outreach efforts on hold. Officials had been planning to encourage residents, especially those without internet or that need assistance, to go the Pasquotank County Library for help but the library is closed indefinitely.
“That’s a problem,” Stamper said. “We were also hoping that the schools would have some census-help days where they would have staff in different locations to help people. But, of course, all of that has been shut down.”
Until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, Stamper local efforts will rely mainly on social media outreach to get more residents to self-report.
“At this point all we can do is hope that people self-report,” Stamper said. “Hopefully, we can go back and get those people (who don’t self-report) eventually.”
More Census 2020 information can be found at: https://2020census.gov