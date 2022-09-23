More Pasquotank County residents could soon be legally driving golf carts to get around their subdivision.
Pasquotank commissioners agreed earlier this month to consider amending a county ordinance that currently allows the operation of golf carts only in the Newbegun Land subdivision.
The county’s Finance Committee voted 5-1 to advance the retooling of the ordinance to allow golf cart driving in more subdivisions to a regular commissioners meeting next month. The proposal would extend the ordinance to include the Mount Vernon subdivision and have the county hear requests from other subdivisions in unincorporated areas on a case-by-case basis.
Commissioners Cecil Perry, Barry Overman, Jonathan Meads, Charles Jordan and Sean Lavin voted in favor of the proposal. Board Chairman Lloyd Griffin voted no while Commissioner Bill Sterritt did not attend the meeting.
State law allows the county to regulate the operation of golf carts on any public street, road or highway where the speed limit is 35 mph or less in unincorporated areas of Pasquotank. The county’s ordinance currently only allows the operation of golf carts in Newbegun Land.
Count Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners the county received a request to allow golf carts to be driven after a resident in the Mount Vernon subdivision was charged with violating the ordinance.
“One of our deputies actually cited somebody (from Mount Vernon),” Hammett said.
Hammett said that Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten is not opposed to allowing the operation of golf carts in additional subdivisions in unincorporated areas. The current ordinance was adopted in 2017.
To operate a golf cart currently in Newbegun Land a person must obtain a permit from the Sheriff’s Office; the practice would continue if the ordinance is expanded.
The ordinance requires that a golf cart driver be at least 16 and hold a valid driver’s license; that the golf cart not exceed 20 mph and have lights if operating at night; and that it be equipped with a rear-view mirror.
“The Sheriff’s Office enforces the ordinance,” said county Planning and Inspections Director Shelley Cox.
Violations can result in a misdemeanor fine and loss of golf cart permit sticker for up to a year.