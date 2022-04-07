Pasquotank is exploring boosting pay for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel and is making operational changes to help battle staffing shortages.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told county commissioners Monday that like the rest of the state and nation, Pasquotank-Camden EMS is suffering from staffing and turnover problems.
To combat that, Hammett told county officials that county staff will be reviewing EMS salaries as they compile next year’s county budget to “ensure that we are competitive.”
“In terms of looking at salaries, this will be done during the (upcoming) budget process,” Hammett said.
The county is also looking at forming an EMS “Transport Division” for non-emergency transports. Commissioners also approved buying another Quick Response Vehicle for EMS that are manned by paramedics.
Pasquotank-Camden EMS has 58 credentialed staff positions. Seven employees left the agency in 2020 and another 17 left last year. Hammett said in February that the agency then had four vacancies.
Hammett cited a 2020 American Ambulance Association report that showed the overall national turnover rate for full-time EMTs that year was 24% and 26% for full-time paramedics. That study was completed last July.
“Overall (the local EMS) turnover rate was 12.3%, half the national average for 2020,” Hammett said. “That (2021 turnover) took our overall 2021 turnover rate to 28.8%, slightly above the 2020 national average. However, 2021 trends indicate the 2021 average (turnover rate) will be higher.’’
Of the 17 local EMS employees who left the department last year only three left for a job with another EMS agency in the state. Hammett characterized that as a “low number.”
Others departed for various reasons including relocating to another state or relocating due to a military spouse’s transfer. Others retired or left because of health issues.
“We have a lot of Coast Guard spouses and they are here a couple of years and then they go someplace else,” Hammett said. “That is turnover we are going to have and that is a little unique to us.”
Hammett said there also was some involuntary turnover in the department.
“Involuntary turnover being resignation in lieu of termination or termination,” Hammett said.
Finding paramedics is proving to be a challenge as the number of active paramedics is declining across the state. Community colleges in the state only graduated 530 paramedics last year, which accounts for only 14% of newly credentialed EMS staff.
“When you look at 100 counties, some significantly larger than Pasquotank, 530 new paramedics is not a lot,” Hammett said.
In addition to possible pay increases in the next budget, Hammett said adding a transport division will help with retention and employee morale.
Hammett told commissioners that recent interviews with employees found that many employees indicated that the least favorite part of their job is non-emergency transports.
Non-emergency transports include ambulance trips for patients being discharged from the hospital to a nursing home or nursing home residents being transported to a doctor’s appointment.
“Many staff, particularly paramedics, responded in interviews that this is their least favorite part of their job,” Hammett said. “They like to do emergency transport. Paramedics don’t like to run those (non-emergency) calls.”
Pasquotank-Camden EMS has a large number on non-emergency transports because Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is located in the county, a service many surrounding county EMS agencies do not provide. Local EMS does generate revenue from the practice, however.
EMS Chief Jerry Newell said non-emergency transport is a service that the agency needs to provide.
“We should because we live in a community that is adjacent with the hospital and the need is here,” Newell said. “As an agency, I think we should provide that.”
Hammett is initially proposing that one EMS ambulance be set aside for non-emergency transport. He said some EMS staff have already indicated they would be interested in serving in the transport division.
“As we bring more staff in, we are going to recruit EMTs for transit,” Hammett said. “They will run a 12-hour shift and they will do these non-emergency transports, primarily.”
Another morale-boosting remedy is also on the horizon with the planned construction of a new EMS headquarters on the site of the new Sentara Healthcare hospital in the city.
The current Station 50 headquarters is currently overcrowded, which Hammett said negatively affects morale.
“When we did the interviews with employees recently, toxic employees and associated drama was the second-highest rated problem,” Hammett said. “Having that many individuals cramped into Station 50 is a problem. Construction of a new EMS headquarters will help alleviate the staff overcrowding that we have at Station 50.”
Commissioners also approved spending $40,600 to purchase an additional Quick Response Vehicle for EMS as part of a move to a tiered response plan.
A QRV is manned by a paramedic who “chases” lower level responding units to calls that need paramedic skills. EMS will now have three QRVs on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Five more are available for peak times.
“This response plan is highly effective and works well for ensuring paramedic coverage when needed,” said EMS Operations Manager Jamar Whitaker. “This QRV will give us an additional paramedic unit on the street to ensure we have more paramedics to respond to calls across both counties.”