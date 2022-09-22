Meads Pool

In this May 27th file photo, Walter Copeland applies some finishing touches to Meads Pool in Elizabeth City. Pasquotank County approved a one-year extension of Copeland's lease of the pool for $1.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

The future of Meads Pool looks bright.

Pasquotank County commissioners earlier this month unanimously approved a one-year extension of Walter Copeland's lease of the county-owned pool for $1. Commissioners and Copeland are also going to discuss a possible five-year lease of the facility.