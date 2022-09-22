...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
In this May 27th file photo, Walter Copeland applies some finishing touches to Meads Pool in Elizabeth City. Pasquotank County approved a one-year extension of Copeland's lease of the pool for $1.
Pasquotank County commissioners earlier this month unanimously approved a one-year extension of Walter Copeland's lease of the county-owned pool for $1. Commissioners and Copeland are also going to discuss a possible five-year lease of the facility.
“(Copeland) would like to discuss a longer lease at some point this year,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett. “Having a longer-term plan makes sense.”
Copeland said that if a long-term lease is granted that he plans to invest money in the facility. One possible upgrade would be to add a slide which would cost between $40,000 and $100,000.
“That is the long-range plan,” Copeland said. “The minimum for a slide is probably $40,000. We will also look at some general upgrades.”
Copeland leased the pool this past summer for $1 after the facility had been closed the previous two summers. The county provided $5,228 in repair and cleanup supplies to help get the pool reopened. That work was done by Copeland and others.
The new lease agreement does not have the county providing any money to Copeland.
The pool was open from Memorial Day weekend until Aug. 28. Copeland called the reopening of the pool a success.
“A lot of people came out and it was good to hear the kids being loud and having fun,” he said.
Copeland said the pool encountered no major problems while open but that a pool pump was not working efficiently the last two weeks of the season. He said a local electric company is hoping to fix the problem.
“We are working on that now,” Copeland said. “Quick Electric is going to come out and look at that.”
The pool was closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and it didn’t reopen in 2021 after the county and the former operator couldn’t agree on a lease agreement.
“By all accounts, (Copeland) did a good job and community was happy that asset opened back up,” Hammett said.
Copeland, an Elizabeth City firefighter and certified scuba and public safety diver instructor, offered dive classes at the pool this past summer. Those classes will continue into next summer once the problem with the pump is fixed.
“Most time that you are diving you are in wet suits or dry suits,” Copeland said. “We have to be ready for any condition for emergency diving.”
The Meads family, who built and originally operated the pool, donated it to Pasquotank County in 2001. In 2009 and 2010, the county implemented a number of budget cuts that included closing the pool.
At the time, concerned community members, including Carl Ralph and some members of the Meads family, came together and agreed to operate the pool under what was initially a five-year lease. The county leased the facility for a $1 a year to Ralph but that agreement ended in 2021.