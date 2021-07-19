Because one commissioner is completing an unexpired term, Pasquotank County will have a rare 5-seat commissioner election next year.
Republican Commissioner Jonathan Meads was appointed to the Southern Outside seat following the death of his father, Frankie Meads, who won re-election in 2020 but died on Jan. 13.
Meads said he plans to seek election to complete the final two years of his late father’s term.
“Someone has to carry on my dad’s conservative values,” Meads said.
Seats held by At-large Commissioners Barry Overman and Charles Jordan, Northern Outside Commissioner Sean Lavin and Southern Inside Commissioner Cecil Perry will also be on the 2022 ballot. Jordan and Perry are Democrats while Lavin and Overman are Republicans.
Perry clarified Monday he’s not sure yet whether he’ll seek a sixth term on the board. Perry indicated last week he was not planning to seek re-election.
Overman said he will seek re-election while Jordan said running for another four-year term is a “possibility.”
Lavin said it is very likely he will seek a second four-year term on the board.
“My original plan was three terms max, and it’s still my plan,” Lavin said. “I enjoy serving.”