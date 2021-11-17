Pasquotank officials will consider a zoning text amendment that could affect potential future mining operations in the county.
But the mining county commissioners are talking about has nothing to do with moving dirt but instead focuses on cryptocurrency mining.
Cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, is a digital currency that can be used to purchase goods and services. Cryptocurrency mining is the computing process that allows new cryptocurrency to be entered into circulation. Typically it's both energy intensive and loud.
Pasquotank Planning Director Shelley Cox told commissioners Monday that the county has not received any requests for a cryptocurrency mining operation as yet. But given she expects cryptocurrency mining is expanding “rapidly,” the county needs some rules in place, she said.
With large parcels of land possibly available in the county, Cox said Pasquotank could be an attractive location for cryptocurrency mining operations.
“This is a relatively new use and our ordinance does not currently address the mining of cryptocurrency,” Cox said. “It would be helpful to establish local zoning standards to minimize local impact that these mining facilities could have.”
A cryptocurrency mining company called Compute North recently withdrew an application for an operation in Pitt County after nearby residents vocally opposed the proposed mining site.
The company's plan was to install 89 modules containing computer processors that would solve complex mathematical problems in order to earn cryptocurrency. Around 1,200 fans would have been required to cool the computers' modules and processors.
“There are several counties in North Carolina that have been dealing with this,” Cox said.
Cox said one major impact is noise from cooling fans which she said could be disruptive to a neighborhood or nearby properties, such as a school. Compute North’s planned site in Pitt County was near a school.
“These computers are constantly running and require large fans to cool them down,” Cox said. “Large fans create a lot of noise. It would not be appropriate to have this type of operation near a residence where someone is trying to sleep at night.”
Another concern is the strain on the electric grid.
Cox said just two “mining rigs,” or computers, performing the complex equations to mine for cryptocurrency, running 24 hours a day for seven days, would exceed the average monthly electric usage for a single-family home.
“These types of computers require a tremendous amount of electricity to operate 24/7,” Cox said. “It is really important to include power companies in the discussion where one of these types of operations wants to locate. We want to make sure that the existing power grid is not overwhelmed.”
Cox recommended that any cryptocurrency mining operation be required to get a major special use permit from the county. Such permits require approval by the board of commissioners. She also recommended requiring mining operations to locate either in commercial, office and institutional, or industrial districts.
The proposed zoning text amendment for cryptocurrency mining would also require a minimum two-acre site and that no operation be within 500 feet of a residence or residentially zoned property. The electric utility provider for the area would also have to sign off on any application.
Commissioners voted unanimously to defer any action to a future meeting after two commissioners raised questions about the proposal.
Board Chairman Lloyd Griffin said he preferred that any potential cryptocurrency operation be limited to industrial zones.
“There are office and institutional and commercial near schools,” Griffin said. “I would think the electric grid would have a little more sustainability in industrial. We just need to revisit where they would go.”
Commissioner Sean Lavin expressed concern that there was no cap on how much land a cryptocurrency operation could occupy.
“I saw language in there about a minimum property size,” Lavin said. “Should we think about putting a marker down somewhere for a maximum? That would be the only thing I would recommend, a limit in size until we have a better understanding of what type of industry it really is.”