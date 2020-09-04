Pasquotank elections officials have enough poll workers for the Nov. 3 general election but the county is still looking for more.
Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate said the department “surprisingly” has enough workers for all nine general election polling locations but that the county is still recruiting additional poll workers.
Officials were worried that poll workers who’ve worked during past elections would opt out this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We have every position filled but, obviously, we are still looking for people because some people will drop out,” Tate said. “It happens every election.’’
In case openings occur, election officials are also recruiting students from Elizabeth City State University to work as poll workers.
“We have received some responses to an email that was sent out to students,” Tate said.
One-stop voting for the general election begins Oct. 15 and will continue through Oct. 31. The location for early voting has been moved to the K.E. White Center at Elizabeth City State University.
Weekday early voting in Pasquotank will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
One-stop voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.