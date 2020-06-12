The drive-in graduation event at Pasquotank County High School that had been slated for tonight has been postponed until June 20 because of concerns about weather.
The drive-in event was scheduled to have begun at the school at 8 p.m. The school planned to project a graduation compilation video onto a screen outside the school.
The video is a compilation of the presentation of diplomas to graduates and also includes the speeches that would have been part of a traditional graduation ceremony.
The alternative celebration was planned in light of social distancing guidelines developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials said they still plan to post the video online today at 8 p.m.
Northeastern High School, meanwhile, is still planning to hold its "final ride" celebration at the school Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Northeastern graduation video was slated to go online at 7 p.m. Saturday.