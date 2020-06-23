For the second weekend in a row, Pasquotank County High School’s attempt at holding a drive-in screening of its 2020 graduation video was rained out.
It was yet another unexpected development in a senior year interrupted and turned topsy-turvy by the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials Monday afternoon were discussing whether they would be able to reschedule the drive-in event, first scheduled for June 12 and then rescheduled to June 20 — and rained out both times.
Speakers at the virtual ceremony, which has been captured on a video that’s posted to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools website, addressed the impact of the public health crisis on the Class of 2020.
“We were born at a time of chaos, with the attack on the Twin Towers on 9/11, and we are graduating at a time of chaos,” said Amanda Grace Tillett, one of the Class of 2020’s two Pride of Pasquotank winners.
Tillett said her class’s pursuit of a high school diploma has been a challenge but worth the effort. Members of the class have been shaped into stronger individuals and will have the opportunity to change the world for the better, she said.
Pride of Pasquotank co-winner Clinton Mallory Jr. said he had heard that high school would go fast but never thought it would go this fast.
He told fellow graduates he had learned a lot about responsibility while also having the opportunity to make new friends.
Even though they didn’t get to do it together, Jaelin Hudyma, president of PCHS’ senior class, urged classmates not to forget the feeling of walking across the stage to receive their diploma. She also urged them not to forget the memories they’ve made at PCHS.
“Most importantly, don’t forget the ones who helped, loved and supported you along the way,” she said.
Hudyma also led the class in a virtual turning of tassels.
Principal Juvanda Crutch thanked parents and students for their patience and support of the school’s virtual graduation ceremony.
“Even though you are tired and just completed some hard work, I need you to continue to persevere,” Crutch said.
ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds congratulated the PCHS graduates on their strength and resilience.
“You will have distinct memories from this year,” Edmonds said. “You have experienced a part of history that will be shared for many generations to come.”
The school year started with football games and school as usual, she noted.
“Then within a matter of days you transitioned to a whole new world,” Edmonds said. “A world that has prepared you for change. A world that has prepared you to adapt and to excel no matter the challenges that are before you.”
ECPPS Board of Education Chairman Denauvo Robinson called the Class of 2020 “a very special class,” noting it had shown itself to be flexible and resilient.
“Your class has been tested by events completely out of your control,” he said.
Robinson urged graduates to meet challenges and attack them head-on.
John Lee, an art teacher at PCHS, offered the commencement address.
“You will always be remembered as the class that graduated with COVID-19 raging and protests erupting because of injustice in our country,” Lee said.
Education is not just learning facts, but training the mind to think, he said.
Lee also urged graduates to keep a positive attitude in all that they do.
“Look at situations and jobs as opportunities rather than as something else that has to be done,” Lee said.
Lee said he would not go back and do anything differently, and he encouraged grads to take the same approach.
“Every experience or person you meet will have an impact on you and help to shape the type of person you become,” he said.
Lee also urged graduates to cultivate their credibility and be people of their word.
“I encourage you to find your passion in life,” Lee said. “Do what you love and love what you do.”
Cancellation of Saturday’s drive-in event for the second time drew a couple of critical comments on the ECPPS Facebook page.
“Yet another let down for our seniors,” commented Lindsey Stevens. “ECPPS could have done so much more to give these kids what they’ve worked so hard for all their lives, even under the current restrictions. I hope you’re disappointed in yourselves and the decisions you have made. This is one truly upset momma bear!”
Shannon Williams Hotalen commented: “This really is such a let down yet again.”