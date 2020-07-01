Pasquotank County High School finally pulled off its drive-in graduation celebration Sunday night after two previous attempts fell victim to inclement weather.
About 40 vehicles turned out for the PCHS graduation celebration at the school, according to Principal Juvanda Crutch.
The event began at 8:30 p.m. and ended about two hours later. All participants remained in their vehicles during the drive-in event.
Crutch described the ceremony as a great evening, noting it included music, games, and a viewing of the PCHS 2020 graduation video.
PCHS and Northeastern High School both compiled videos of individual presentations of diplomas to students that took place earlier at each school. The videos also included speeches by class leaders, principals, teachers, Board of Education Chairman Denauvo Robinson and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Edmonds.
Northeastern premiered its compilation video on the evening of June 13 and then held a “last ride” event in which students drove through the school parking lot and participated in games, turning of tassels and fireworks — all from their cars.
The Pasquotank High drive-in event was first slated for June 12. Rain, however, forced its postponement until June 20. Rain again intervened, however, forcing it to be postponed until Sunday evening.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it an unusual year for graduation ceremonies and other school events. Gov. Roy Cooper halted in-person classes beginning in mid-March as schools changed to teaching classes remotely.