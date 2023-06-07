Sterritt plaque

Pasquotank County commissioners presented the family of the late Dr. William "Bill" Sterritt with a plaque of appreciation Monday night. Sterritt's widow, Patricia Sterritt, and son, Brooks Sterritt, accepted the plaque. Bill Sterritt, who had won re-election to a new four-year term as an at-large commissioner in November 2020, died last October at age 88.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Commissioners presented the plaque to Sterritt’s wife, Patricia, and son, Brooks, before the start of Monday's meeting. County officials also presented Sterritt’s commissioner’s nameplate to the family.