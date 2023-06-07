...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The North Carolina Division of Air Quality has issued a Code ORANGE
Air Quality Alert across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.
Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory
and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
Pasquotank County commissioners presented the family of the late Dr. William "Bill" Sterritt with a plaque of appreciation Monday night. Sterritt's widow, Patricia Sterritt, and son, Brooks Sterritt, accepted the plaque. Bill Sterritt, who had won re-election to a new four-year term as an at-large commissioner in November 2020, died last October at age 88.
