The three candidates bidding for the open at-large seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners this fall hold different opinions on moving the Confederate monument from the courthouse square.
Democrat Bill Sterritt would like to move the monument to a more prominent position, even if it means having the county buy the land for the new site.
Republican Bill Ward opposes moving the monument and voiced his opposition to the current Board of Commissioners just before it voted to move the monument on July 13.
Unaffiliated candidate Jonathan Snoots originally was against moving monument but agrees with the board’s decision after hearing citizens speak for and against the issue at the July 13 meeting.
Commissioners voted 4-3 last month to move the monument from the courthouse where it has stood since 1911 to private property, using the “public safety” exception in state law allowing its removal. The board’s Special Projects Committee is scheduled to meet Sept. 14 to discuss a possible new site where the monument can be moved by the end of the year.
Snoots, Sterritt and Ward are seeking the seat currently held by Democrat and board chairman Jeff Dixon, who decided not to seek re-election. Election day is Nov. 3.
Ward said he views the monument as a memorial to the dead. Ward is a retired Pasquotank sheriff’s department lieutenant who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in the Republican primary in 2018.
“I just don’t believe you should remove a memorial to the dead,” he said. “As I said in my statement to the commissioners, it’s not about the causation of the war but it was raised as a monument to the dead. It should not be moved.”
Sterritt, who served two terms on the Board of Commissioners before losing his bid for re-election two years ago, said the monument should be in a spot where it is “more available” to the public.
“I would have voted from day one to move it to a more prominent position where the public can find a parking space and walk around the monument and read the inscriptions,” Sterritt said. “I don’t want it taken down and destroyed. I want it moved to a place where all citizens, where they can take children to it.’’
Snoots, an associate minister at Towne South Church of Christ, said the decision to move the monument was a good compromise made with a “lot of wisdom.”
“If you would have asked me weeks before, I probably would have voted one way,” Snoots said. “Being there that night listening to people from both sides, I heard a perspective that I didn’t see myself. I think a wise man sees that. I’m all for history, and I don’t want to erase any of that.”
Currently Democrats lead in voter registration in Pasquotank County, with 11,328 voters registered with the party as of Friday.
Unaffiliated voters are next, with 9,593 stating no party preference. Republicans are third with 6,472 voters.
There are also 172 registered Libertarians, 16 Green Party members and 14 Constitution Party members in Pasquotank. Countywide, there are 27,695 total registered voters.
Sterritt cited his previous board experience and 12 years on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education as reasons that voters should return him to the seven-member board.
“I have proven service to the area, and there is no substitute for experience,” Sterritt said. “My platform is diversity in all programs of the county. We have a top sheriff’s department, we have a top EMS (emergency medical services) department. I want to make sure as they go on that they have a program on board where they can train, educate minorities to join them over a period of time.”
Snoots said his 22 years in the ministry will serve him well as a commissioner. He said economic development is an important issue for him.
“I’m a Christian man and I have some very strong values, and that probably makes me conservative to some,” Snoots said. “I think I work well with people, and I build bridges. I want to be part of a team that is making good things happen.”
Ward said he would be a good steward of taxpayer money and would work to promote economic development in the county.
“We have to look to expand economic growth,” Ward said. “We have three good schools here and we are in a prime position, the cat bird’s seat, to expand economic growth.”
The COVID-19 pandemic obviously has altered the way local campaigns will be conducted this fall. All three candidates said they are using various methods to reach voters.
Snoots said he’s not planning to campaign door-to-door after finding many voters don’t like that approach right now. He had to go door-to-door to get enough voters’ signatures to get on the ballot for the November election.
“I laid low (because of COVID) until June when I started popping out some videos on Facebook and my campaign website,” Snoots said. “That’s been a good start.”
Ward said the pandemic has eliminated “knock and talk” campaigning and meeting voters at events, many of which have been canceled because of COVID, around the county.
“We are doing a lot of social media and making a lot of phone calls,” Ward said.
Sterritt, who was a professor for 40 years at College of The Albemarle, is getting help from a 19-person campaign committee and said his campaign plans a major effort at the polls during early one-stop voting and on election day.
“We are gearing up to have complete coverage of the entire early voting period and election day,” Sterritt said. “We have 4,000 palm cards to hand out and we will begin putting out yard signs beginning Sept. 15.”