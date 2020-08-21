The N.C. State Board of Elections has denied Pasquotank County’s request to operate just a single polling place during early voting for the Nov. 3 general election.
The county’s election director, however, has filed another request with the state board to operate just one site that would shift early voting from the Edgewood Center just down the road to the K.E. White Center.
In a related matter, the state elections board approved the Currituck Board of Elections’ request to operate a single polling site for early voting that will be held from Oct. 15-31.
Both local elections boards made the requests to operate one early voting site following state Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell’s emergency order in July requiring a one-stop voting site for every 20,000 registered voters in a county. Bell issued the order in response to concerns the state might not have enough voting sites to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
Pasquotank has 28,000 registered voters and currently operates just one early voting site in the Red Cross auditorium at the Edgewood Center. The county Board of Elections asked for a waiver from Bell’s order, saying it believed its current one-stop polling site met COVID-19 safety protocols.
The state, without stating an official reason, denied the request. However, Elections Director Emma Tate said this week she heard the waiver was denied because of the size of the Red Cross auditorium, which is adjacent to the county elections office.
The Red Cross auditorium is around 1,200 square feet. By contrast, the ballroom at the White Center is around 8,000 square feet.
Tate feels having the larger one-stop site at ECSU would comply with COVID-19 safety precautions. She noted it would allow the county to increase the number of voting stations from 25 to 66 with proper social distancing. Holding early voting at ECSU would also allow for additional curbside voting, she said.
“We heard through the grapevine that we needed a bigger site, more places for people to vote,” Tate said. “We resubmitted a different waiver. We have done everything we could, but I can’t say for sure (the second waiver will be approved).”
Following Bell’s order, the Pasquotank Board of Elections passed on the idea of opening a second one-stop voting site, seeking a waiver from the order instead.
Currituck Director of Elections Sydni Banks said the state on Tuesday granted the county’s waiver request to have just a single one-stop voting site. Currituck was just over the state’s 20,000 voter threshold: it had 20,258 registered voters for the March 3 primary.
Despite receiving the waiver, Currituck, too, wants a larger site for one-stop voting. It plans to move early voting from the county’s elections office next door to a larger space in Courtroom C in the Currituck Judicial Building.