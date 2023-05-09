...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Pasquotank increasing building permit fees for 1st time since 1996
Starting July 1, it will cost more to build a house or commercial building in Pasquotank County and the reason has nothing to do with supply chain issues.
Building permit fees in Pasquotank are going up for the first time since 1996 to keep pace with the higher cost of providing building inspections.
It also will cost solar farm developers more to build a new solar energy facility in the county.
Commissioners voted 5-1 last week to increase the county's building fees with Clifford Shaw, Charles Jordan, Barry Overman, Lloyd Griffin and Sean Lavin supporting the move.
Commissioner Jonathan Meads cast the lone vote against the increases, saying builders are already paying other higher fees to the county. Meads is a contractor.
“We have to remember that the same group of people that are paying these fees are paying a larger amount in land transfer tax,” Meads said before the vote. “This same group of people are paying a large amount of the sales tax in this county. We need to keep that in mind.”
County Planning director Shelley Cox told commissioners that the new fee schedule will generate around an additional $112,000 a year for the county. That figure is based on what the new fee schedule would have generated had it been in place for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
She also said the new rates are in line with the building fees charged in surrounding counties.
“Since that time (1996), the cost of providing inspection services has continued to rise,” Cox said. “Our fees are not really reflective of the cost of providing the service.”
The minimum fee for a residential building remains at $50 but the newly enacted construction fee per square foot rate will increase from 25 cents a square foot to 30 cents a square foot.
The residential electric fee will increase $20 to $50 while the fee per square feet will rise from 6 cents per a square foot to 15 cents. The minimum fee for plumbing will be $75, an increase of $35.
The commercial construction minimum also remains at $50 but the fee per square foot will be 45 cents, up from the previous 35 cents.
The minimum commercial electrical and plumbing fees will jump from $50 to $75.
The county's former solar farm fee schedule didn’t include an application fee. Cox proposed adding a $50 fee but commissioners changed that to $1,000 before the vote.
Cox also proposed charging $10 for the first 500 solar panels with no fee over that number. But commissioners instead decided to impose a fee of $5 per panel regardless of the number.
The former fee schedule charged $5 for the first 500 and $1 a panel after that.
State law stipulates that all permit fees that are collected must go to support the activities of the inspections department and for no other purposes, Cox wrote in a memo to commissioners.
“The Planning and Inspections Department’s combined budget in 2021-22 was $535,030 and we will remain in compliance with the statute should the proposed permit fees be approved,” Cox wrote.