An inmate one month short of his scheduled release date has died at Pasquotank Correctional Center, a victim of an apparent suicide.
Jonathan M. Lechner, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday at 9:06 p.m., according a press release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten confirmed Wednesday Lechner was found hanging in his cell.
Prison staff and paramedics with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services performed lifesaving measures to attempt to resuscitate Lechner, DPS said.
According to Wooten, emergency responders were able to temporarily resuscitate Lechner and he was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. However, he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.
DPS and Wooten's office are investigating Lechner's death.
"He had only about 30 days left," Wooten said. "We don't know if he was worried about getting out. We didn't find a note."
According to DPS offender website, Lechner was serving a year and nine-month sentence following his conviction in January 2019 for being on the premises where children were while being a convicted sex offender. He was projected to be released in August.
Lechner previously had been convicted in Durham County in May 2012 of taking indecent liberties with a child. He had been released from prison in April 2013 but returned in October 2013 for a ten-month sentence after his probation was revoked.