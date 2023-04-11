Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 6:33 pm
Ferris
Pasquotank Sheriff’s investigators have identified a person of interest in Tuesday’s manhunt for two people, one of whom fired a rifle at a deputy during a vehicle chase.
The Sheriff's Office identified the person as Bradley Allen Ferris, of the 2100 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City.
Ferris is believed to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weigh about 290 pounds, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Ferris has brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigators believe Ferris and one other male led a deputy on a vehicle chase early Tuesday. As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday no arrest has been made.
This is a developing story.
