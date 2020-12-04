The Pasquotank County Library has reopened with safety precautions in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
The library, which opened Nov. 16, is currently open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The library is closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting.
Library staff are required to wear a mask at all times while assisting patrons. High-risk patrons may request curbside service.
Other precautions include:
• Plexiglass shields are installed at each station for patron checkouts.
• Nearly all chairs are removed in public areas.
• Restrooms are open but water fountains remain off.
• Only every other computer is available for use.
• Patrons are limited to one computer session per day.
• Markers on the floor visibly display how far 6 feet is.
• Signs ask patrons not to re-shelf materials they touch.
• No outside groups are allowed to use the library’s meeting room.
• No computer classes or children’s programming are currently being held.
• Patrons are not allowed to use the library’s gaming system.
• Only one family at a time is allowed in the library children’s room.
• Patrons are required to wear a mask or face covering. The library has disposable masks available for patrons who enter without one.
• Returned items have to remain in quarantine for 72 hours before they can be checked out again.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett noted that if Gov. Roy Cooper were to require North Carolina return to Phase 2 or 2.5, or if Pasquotank County reached a threshold for COVID cases, the library might have to offer partial hours — 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. would be likely — and appointment-only visits.