The Pasquotank County Library will be opening later and closing earlier beginning Monday, April 17.

County commissioners voted Monday night to reduce the library’s 10-hour daily Monday-through-Friday schedule to nine hours. The library will now be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning April 17, a change from its 8:30 a.m.-to-6:30 p.m. schedule.