...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Pasquotank library to open later, close earlier starting April 17
The Pasquotank County Library will be opening later and closing earlier beginning Monday, April 17.
County commissioners voted Monday night to reduce the library’s 10-hour daily Monday-through-Friday schedule to nine hours. The library will now be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning April 17, a change from its 8:30 a.m.-to-6:30 p.m. schedule.
Commissioners also approved reclassifying a current Library Assistant III position into a Branch Manager position while also extending the library’s contract with the East Albemarle Regional Library system by three years. EARL includes the libraries in Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck and Dare counties.
Assistant County Manager John Shannon said shortening the library hours will aid in staffing efficiency and have little impact on library users.
“The library currently averages only 3.6 patrons during the first and last 30 minutes of (daily) operations,” Shannon said. “It will save us money on staffing and it will also make staffing a lot easier to schedule because those odd half-hours throw it off a little bit.’’
The new library branch manager position will be responsible for many day-to-day functions of the library under the supervision of the library director and the position will pay between $37,288 to $52,386 a year. The vacant Library Assistant III position pays $33,136 to $46,397 annually.
The total county budget in the current fiscal year 2022-23 for the library is $848,234 and the library has 11 employees.
“All the other libraries in our (EARL) district have a branch manager and we are the only one that doesn’t,” Shannon said. “The easiest way to describe it is the library director is the CEO (chief executive officer) and this is more of a COO position (chief operating officer). It takes some of administrative burden off the library director.’’
The county does not pay to be part of EARL as it receives State Aid to Public Libraries funding. But member counties are charged back for a portion of the cost of some contracted services or software.
Shannon said one benefit of extending the EARL contract was that it has received $230,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money that “significantly” improved its short-term financial position.