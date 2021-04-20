Pasquotank County may have lifted its COVID-19 state of emergency but don't throw away your masks just yet.
The Board of Commissioners' unanimous vote Monday night to lift the county's 399-day-long emergency declaration doesn't affect current COVID-19 executive orders or directives issued by Gov. Roy Cooper. That includes the current statewide mask mandate and the gathering restrictions for indoor and outdoor events as well as for some businesses.
The decision, which took effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, also has no bearing in Elizabeth City, whose officials adopted their own state of emergency on March 17, 2020, and consequently will have to vote lift it.
Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker said Tuesday that she has directed City Manager Montre Freeman to add discussion of lifting the city's COVID-19 state of emergency to the agenda for Monday night’s City Council meeting. Parker said she would reserve any public comment on the issue until that meeting.
Other local governments in the region also have not yet lifted their states of emergency imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Camden County Manager Ken Bowman said he notified Camden commissioners Tuesday morning of Pasquotank commissioners' action. Camden commissioners are next scheduled to meet on May 3.
“I’m not sure what their position is,” Bowman said. “Hopefully, we will find out in the next couple of days.”
Currituck County spokesman Randall Edwards said Tuesday that the county has not yet held formal discussions on lifting the local state of emergency. However, commissioners did vote Monday night to return to pre-COVID personnel policies, he said.
“It had been amended previously to allow for certain situations related to the pandemic,” Edwards said.
Under the changes, Currituck employees again can only take sick time for illness-related issues; can no longer increase a negative sick balance; have to secure donated leave or take time without pay if they do not have time available; and can again donate time to other employees.
Pasquotank commissioners voted to lift the county's state of emergency after hearing from both Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Brian Parnell and Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts. Parnell noted that a local emergency declaration only has so much “shelf life," especially since Pasquotank did not impose orders more restrictive than Cooper’s executive orders.
“We will continue to have to abide by those executive orders that the governor has set forth,” Parnell said.
Parnell said local state of emergency declarations for hurricanes and major storms are lifted or modified after the initial imminent emergency changes from preparation and response to recovery.
Parnell also said that lifting the county’s emergency declaration will not negatively impact “our local focus” on pandemic recovery efforts.
“We have transitioned into a (COVID) recovery phase,” Parnell said. “Our numbers (COVID-19 cases) are coming down and staying down."
He also said keeping a local state of emergency in place could "dilute Emergency Management efforts for future events.”
Betts told commissioners that active COVID-19 cases in Pasquotank and Camden counties were low and that ARHS “eclipsed the 50-percent percentile” for the number of residents in the eight-county region who have received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
“That is an important milestone there,” Betts said. “We are at 42 percent for the number of our residents that have been fully vaccinated.’’
But Betts said the actual number of people that have been vaccinated in the ARHS region is definitely “much, much higher” because residents have been vaccinated at local pharmacies or at other locations.
Parnell said lifting the local emergency declaration will have no impact on Pasquotank’s — or any other local government's — ability to receive state and federal COVID relief funds. At the start of the pandemic a local state of emergency was required to receive state and federal resources from agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We have been informed by North Carolina Department of Public Safety legal (division) that local jurisdictions can continue to request state and federal assistance even though we don’t have a local state of emergency in place,” Parnell said. “We are still able to receive resources, we are still able to receive reimbursement” for expenses.
Parnell said that a state mobile vaccine unit will soon arrive in the region to vaccinate migrant workers, farm workers and non-English speaking persons.
“We want to make sure they get their vaccinations,” Parnell said.
Mass, drive-up clinics across the ARHS region for second shots of the Moderna vaccine will end after this week. But Betts is hoping to host a couple of large vaccination events in the coming weeks once the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is made available again.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended “pausing” the vaccine’s use last week after six people reported suffering blood clots after receiving it.
“When the Johnson and Johnson product is green-lighted again, we would like to have a couple of large events just to target large numbers of people,” Betts said.
Betts said all three of the approved vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — are safe, including the single-dose J&J shot.
“If you are vaccinated, you are protected,” Betts said. “Both my children have received their second shots and I would never do anything that I thought would harm my children. The Johnson and Johnson (pause) was (done because) six females out of six million people (experienced blood clots after receiving it) and all six of those women had low blood-platelet counts.”
Pasquotank Commissioner Jonathan Meads acknowledged that lifting the county emergency declaration will have no impact on state COVID restrictions but said the county needs to make the statement that it's time to return to normalcy.
“I know we are limited on what we can do, but I think it is time to move on,” Meads said.
Betts urged residents to remain vigilant against the virus especially with Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day and Fourth of July celebrations on the horizon.
“People are exercising extreme caution right now,” Betts said. “We have to make sure we are cognizant in trying the best we can to stay protected.’’
If there is a significant uptick in COVID cases, Parnell said Pasquotank could enact another state of emergency.