State revenue losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic may not be as bad as projected, Pasquotank’s lobbyist to the General Assembly said this week.
Jackson Stancil told Pasquotank commissioners that a projected shortfall of between $4 billion and $5 billion will probably be less than that. Stancil said that means Pasquotank and other counties could benefit from the additional money.
Stancil said the shortfall could be smaller because there has been a big jump in internet sales tax revenue as more people shop online because of the pandemic.
“I’m not sure that is accurate right now,” Stancil said of the original predicted shortfall. “We are not as far behind as once anticipated.”
The state, because of an impasse between the Republican-led General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, never agreed on a state budget last year. That budget included millions of dollars for proposed projects in both Elizabeth City and at Elizabeth City State University.
Cooper ultimately vetoed the $24 billion budget passed by the Republican-led House and Senate in June 2019, saying it didn’t include funding for Medicaid expansion in the state or give teachers a big enough raise. The budget Cooper vetoed did include a 3.9-percent raise for teachers. However, the governor called that amount “paltry.”
Stancil is hopeful that there will be enough consensus between Republicans and Democrats to approve a budget next year.
“I will work hard to get your county’s name in that budget,” he told commissioners.
Stancil, who is from northeastern North Carolina, said he plans to work with County Manager Sparty Hammett to get grant funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation, especially for wastewater issues.
Golden LEAF’s mission is to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities as an independent and perpetual foundation. The money Golden LEAF provides comes from proceeds from tobacco companies from a lawsuit settlement in the late 1990s over the dangers of smoking.
“I have a lot of contacts on the Golden LEAF Foundation board,” Stancil said. “In my view, that (money) was meant for Eastern North Carolina.’’
Commissioner Barry Overman asked Stancil about getting “snagging” money to work on drainage issues and to clear natural waterways of debris.
Stancil said the state has not spent all the hurricane disaster relief funds it received from the federal government and that those funds could be used to clear natural waterways.
“There are always continuous conversations about that,” Stancil told Overman. “I assure you when I represent Pasquotank County that will be a point contention.’’
Stancil also told commissioners that expanding broadband internet access will be another issue that will be a priority.
“You have to have broadband in your county for education, for business, economic development,” Stancil said. “It’s hard to recruit a business to come to your county if you are having problems getting on the internet.’’
Pasquotank’s lobbying contract with McClees Consulting. Stancil will be McClees’ representative to Pasquotank given that Henri McClees, who is one of the two partners with the firm, is retiring.
Stancil was on the General Assembly staff for 15 years, working mainly on agricultural and education issues before becoming a lobbyist in 2015.
“Those are my two areas of expertise,” Stancil said of his work with the Legislature. “I worked on staff for 15 years and I know how that sausage is made.”
When the General Assembly convenes next month Republicans will hold a 28-22 advantage in the Senate and a 69-51 majority in the House. That means, Stancil said, that working with both Republicans and Democrats will be important in the upcoming legislative session since North Carolina is a “50-50” state, especially with Cooper winning re-election.
“I think one of my strengths is that I work well with both sides of aisle,” Stancil said. “Speaker of the House Tim Moore is a very good friend of mine. Rep. Robert Reives is the new Minority Leader and I don’t have a better friend in the House than Robert. Getting consensus will be very important.’’