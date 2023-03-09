Pasquotank employees will get another paid day off from work following county commissioners' 5-1 vote Monday to make Juneteenth a county holiday.
Commissioners Charles Jordan, Lloyd Griffin, Sean Lavin, Barry Overman and Sam Davis voted for the holiday. Southern Outside Commissioner Jonathan Meads cast the lone "no" vote.
There is currently a board vacancy following the resignation of former commissioner Cecil Perry.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
Juneteenth falls on a Monday this year, meaning the holiday will give county employees a three-day weekend. It will be the 10th paid holiday for county employees.
City Council voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for Elizabeth City employees. That move came shortly before President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a federal holiday.
Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. The North Carolina General Assembly, however, has not voted to make Juneteenth a state holiday.
Camden commissioners unanimously voted in December to make Juneteenth a county holiday for county employees.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said adding the holiday would cost the county around $25,000 for holiday pay because essential employees like Sheriff’s Office deputies would still have to work.
Meads said after Monday's vote that he opposed making Juneteenth a county holiday because he believes county taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill until state leaders make the day a state holiday. He also expressed concerns about lost productivity because of adding Juneteenth to the holiday schedule.
“The $25,000 isn’t an accurate number of what it is going to cost the county,” Meads said. “I think we have enough holidays. There are only a small number of counties in North Carolina that have made it a holiday.”
Hammett said a commissioner requested that making Juneteenth a county holiday be brought before the full board and that he recommended its adoption. He said that making the day a holiday also makes sense because the county has inter-local agreements with the city, including Parks and Recreation, and Camden, which have made the day a holiday for their workers.
“(Juneteenth) has a very meaningful purpose,” Hammett said. “We have incredible employees in Pasquotank and the holiday would be an additional benefit.”
In an unrelated matter, commissioners also agreed to sell a piece of county-owned property in Hertford to Perquimans County for $129,000.
The 2,208-square-foot building at 333 Winfall Boulevard sits on one acre and formerly housed the medical practice of Dr. Neil DeNunzio, who retired in 2020. The county’s ownership dates to when the building was part of the former county-owned Albemarle Hospital.
Since the sale is to another government entity it does not have to go through the upset bid process. Hammett said proceeds from the sale will be used for needed repairs at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
Pasquotank officials also entered into an agreement with College of The Albemarle for its welding students repair trash containers for the county’s Solid Waste Department.
COA welding students would receive no compensation for the repair work but the county would pay for any fabrication materials needed to repair trash containers.
“This arrangement is mutually beneficial to both COA and the county,” Hammett said. “COA students receive welding practice and the repairs extend the life of the containers.”
Commissioners also voted to hang a portrait of retired Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole in the county courthouse.
Cole retired from the bench two years ago after serving as a judge in the First Judicial District for more than two decades. He was appointed to the Superior Court in 2009 and elected to a full eight-term in 2010 and re-elected in 2018.