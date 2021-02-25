A Pasquotank County man has been arrested after authorities said he engaged in a sex act with a juvenile.
Francis Mullen Eason III, 49, of the 1300 block of Newland Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with felony statutory sexual offense, according to an arrest report.
According to an arrest warrant, Eason engaged in a sex act with a juvenile sometime between Nov. 15 and Nov. 30, 2020. The juvenile was 15 years or younger at the time of the offense, the warrant indicates.
Eason was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond. A person who answered the phone at the number provided on the warrant said it was no longer Eason's number.