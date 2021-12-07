A Pasquotank County man was killed Monday when his truck collided with a trailer being hauled by another truck, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
James Linwood White Jr., 83, of the 1400 block of Northside Road, died in the collision that happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 158 and Blindman Road, Trooper P. Logsdon said Tuesday.
According to Logsdon, White was driving west on U.S. 158 in a 2005 GMC medium duty truck about 11:20 a.m. when his vehicle approached a 1987 International semi truck stopped in the roadway. At the time, the International truck's driver, Wells Cutler Larabee, 17, of the 600 block of Foreman Bundy Road, was attempting a left turn onto Blindman Road, Logsdon said.
White's truck, which was traveling about 45 mph, failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of a lowboy trailer attached to Larabee's truck, Logsdon said. White's truck then drove off the road on the right and came to rest facing northwest, Logsdon said.
White, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Logsdon said. Larabee was not injured in the collision, he said.
Logdson said there was no indication White's truck attempted to reduce its speed before the collision.
Because the trailer didn't have any operating rear lights, Larabee was cited for driving a vehicle with an equipment failure, Logsdon said. Larabee also was cited for driving a vehicle without the proper class of license, he said.