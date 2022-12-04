For the first time in at least a decade, Pasquotank County will not be classified among the state's 40-most economically distressed counties. 

The N.C. Department of Commerce last week released its annual tier rankings for counties for 2023, and for the first time since 2014, Pasquotank will not be classified as a Tier 1 county. The county has been bumped up to Tier 2, joining the likes of Dare, Gates and Perquimans counties in the immediate area.