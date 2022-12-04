For the first time in at least a decade, Pasquotank County will not be classified among the state's 40-most economically distressed counties.
The N.C. Department of Commerce last week released its annual tier rankings for counties for 2023, and for the first time since 2014, Pasquotank will not be classified as a Tier 1 county. The county has been bumped up to Tier 2, joining the likes of Dare, Gates and Perquimans counties in the immediate area.
Elsewhere, Camden and Currituck will remain in Tier 3, the least distressed tier, for 2023. Meanwhile, Chowan County, which dropped back to Tier 1 in 2022 after rising to Tier 2 in 2021, will remain in the more distress tier in 2023.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said Pasquotank's move from the most distressed tier shows the county "is making good progress."
"The growth that has taken place throughout our county has had a positive impact," he said last week. "Businesses such as TCOM and Telephonics are expanding; the Coast Guard continues to be a strong economic anchor; Elizabeth City State University student enrollment is increasing, its aviation program is expanding and major capital projects are in progress; and we have a growing and thriving downtown central business district."
Every year since 2007, the N.C. Commerce Department has been required by state law to measure all 100 counties on a series of economic factors and then rank them in one of three tiers: Tier 1, most distressed; Tier 2; and Tier 3, least distressed.
Under the law, 40 counties must be ranked in Tier 1, another 40 in Tier 2, and the remaining 20 in Tier 3. State officials then use the tier designations to determine where to best direct state economic development and infrastructure improvement funding. Usually, counties in a more distressed tier qualify for more state assistance; counties in a less distressed tier receive less of it.
The four factors used by Commerce to make the rankings include average unemployment rate for the most recent 12 months; median household income for the most recent 12 months; percentage of growth in population for the most recent 36 months; and adjusted property tax base per capita for the most recent taxable year.
Because this economic data can change from year, counties' tier rankings can change from year to year. Perquimans and Camden are good examples of this.
After climbing into Tier 2 in 2017, Perquimans fell back to Tier 1 in 2018. It then moved back into Tier 2 again in 2021 where it's remained ever since. Camden was a Tier 1 county from 2014 until 2019, when it moved into Tier 2. In 2021, it moved into Tier 3, where it's been ever since.
Pasquotank is one of only 10 counties — and three in eastern North Carolina — that will be changing economic tiers in 2023, the Commerce Department said in a press release. The other eastern counties — Pitt and Onslow — dropped from Tier 2 to Tier 1.
The other seven counties changing tiers are Avery, Caldwell, Cleveland, Swain, Randolph, Surry and Transylvania. Of those counties, four moved up a tier and three moved down a tier. Avery was the only one that moved into Tier 3.
According to Assistant County Manager John Shannon, the Commerce Department said Pasquotank's move from Tier 1 to Tier 2 was "largely driven" by a change in the county's media household income rank.
"Somewhat surprising was the significant increase in wages for Pasquotank, which went from an average median household income in 2019 of $51,245 to an average median household income of $56,654 in 2020," he said. "The tier shift was largely driven by the change in the county’s median household income rate rank, which moved from (number) 56 last year to (number) 73 this year."
Pasquotank improved on the other three measures used for tier rankings as well. Its adjusted property tax base per capita for 2021-22 was $88,728, 30th best in 2022. Adjusted property tax base per capita for 2023, based on the 2022-23 tax year, is $91,763, 27th best in the state.
The county also improved on the other two measures used for the rankings. In population growth, the county's population grew by 1.59% between July 2018 and July 2021, the 61st best rate in the 2023 rankings. In the 2022 rankings, Pasquotank's population growth was 1.33%, good enough for 63rd best.
The county's unemployment rate has also improved. For the 12-month period from Oct. 20, 2020 to Sept. 21, 2021, the county's jobless rate was 5.63%, the state's 31st highest. For the 12-month period from Oct. 21, 2021 to Sept. 22 of this year, the rate had fallen to 4.29%, 27th highest.
Overall, the county's distressed ranking fell from 38th most distressed in 2022 to 43rd in 2023.
While Tier 1 counties do qualify for more funding like building reuse grants and money for water and sewer infrastructure projects, Shannon said Pasquotank officials do not expect the change in tier status "will have much impact" on the county's current projects.
It could have some impact on future projects, however. Shannon noted that Tier 1 counties do "receive slightly better awards" from the state. He noted that companies creating jobs in Tier 1 counties get larger tax incentives than counties in Tiers 2 and 3. Also, the local government match for state grants is higher in Tier 2 counties. While Tier 1 counties only have to match $1 for every $3 in state funding for some programs, Tier 2 counties have to match $1 for every $2 in state funds.
Shannon said he was not aware of any grants or benefits Pasquotank has received "due solely" to its current Tier 1 status.