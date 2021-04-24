The Pasquotank branch of the NAACP is calling for Sheriff Tommy Wooten to resign in the wake of a sheriff's deputy's fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. on Wednesday.
Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers called for Wooten's resignation during a news conference at Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church Saturday.
"We are demanding the resignation of Sheriff Wooten," Rivers said.
Rivers said the sheriff had not been transparent and had not provided information to the public or even to Brown's family.
Wooten responded later that he has no intention of resigning.
"I will not resign and quit on the very community that elected me," he said. "I will continue to be a leader in this community and do my job."
In a videotaped statement released on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page Saturday, Wooten's chief deputy Daniel Fogg also thanked the Brown family for meeting with Wooten and himself.
"We can never know the pain you're going through," Fogg said. "We remain committed to transparency and accountability and we're praying for you."