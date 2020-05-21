Thanks largely to a robust increase during the first part of the current budget year, Pasquotank County isn’t expecting an overall loss in sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-20 despite the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s unknown, however, what sales tax revenue will look like in the next budget year that begins July 1.
“The impact of COVID-19 on sales taxes could vary significantly based on the business restrictions Governor (Roy) Cooper puts in place, and the impact of a potential second wave (of the virus) in the fall/winter that many infectious disease experts are predicting,” County Manager Sparty Hammett’s budget presentation states.
Hammett’s recommended $48.5 million county budget for 2020-21 calls for sales tax revenue collections to be flat. Hammett is projecting the county will collect $8.3 million in sales tax revenue — the same as this fiscal year.
His proposed $48.5 million budget is slightly less than the current year’s budget of $48.9 million.
According to the spending plan, College of The Albemarle would receive $1.73 million for operating funds, which is what the college requested and the same amount it received this year.
COA also requested $830,000 in capital funding, which would have been $130,000 more than in the current year. Hammett’s recommended budget includes $770,000 in capital funding for COA.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools would receive $11.36 million in Hammett’s proposed budget, which is the same as in the current budget and is what the ECPPS Board of Education requested.
The recommended budget also spends $250,000 on ChromeBooks the school board had requested. The proposed budget also spends $1.45 million in capital outlay for the schools, which is $420,000 less than the school board requested.
The plan also rolls over the $1.5 million Northeastern High School heating, ventilation and air conditioning project from the current year’s budget.
Another feature of Hammett’s proposed budget is a significant decline in county debt.
The current year’s budget called for using $1.8 million in loan proceeds, but the actual amount used has been less. As a result, next year’s budget calls for using $1.2 million in loan proceeds — a 32.8 percent decrease.
Hammett noted that $1.2 million collected from the quarter-cent sales tax approved by Pasquotank voters in 2018 has reduced the county’s reliance on debt.
Pasquotank’s total debt as of June 30, 2019, was $40.7 million. That makes the county’s per-capita debt $1,023. That’s less than Camden’s debt of $1,503 per capita, slightly less than Perquimans’ $1,028 per capita, and more than Chowan’s $572 and Currituck’s $812.