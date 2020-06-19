Pasquotank officials took the first step this week toward having all county residents hooked into the county’s water system.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to offer the South Mills Water Association almost $1.4 million for the Pasquotank portion of the association’s water distribution system.
Before the vote, Green Engineering presented commissioners the results of a valuation study of the Pasquotank portion of the association’s infrastructure and recommended the board offer $1.4 million.
William Raper, manager of the South Mills Water Association, did not return several phone calls to the agency this week seeking comment on Pasquotank’s offer.
If the sale goes through, 1,049 South Mills Water Association customers in Pasquotank would be added to the county’s water system. Most of those customers live in and around the unincorporated Newland community.
The association’s total outstanding debt is currently around $2.2 million and $957,403 of it is associated with the Pasquotank portion of its system. If the sale is completed, the association would pay off the $957,403 debt.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett recommended that the county use existing funds and not debt service to buy the Pasquotank portion of the South Mills Water Association’s water system.
“We have the funds available within the water department,” Hammett said. “We have looked at the cash flow for this and it is good for this transaction.’’
The county will also have to invest $850,000 in the Pasquotank portion of the association’s system to bring it up to par with Pasquotank’s own water system. All 1,049 new customers will need new water meters, some undersized piping will have to be replaced and a booster pump station that would provide adequate pressure to the new customers may have to be installed.
“There are three or four things you have to do before you get into business over there,” Leo Green of Green Engineering said, referring to the South Camden water system. “If we want to get 700,800 gallons a minute through that eight-inch pipe ... it is going to require a booster pump station.”
A large portion of the $850,000 in investment in the South Camden system would go toward replacing the 1,049 water meters. There are 66 streets in the Pasquotank portion of the South Camden system; customers on 47 streets were hooked up in 1972 and 1979 while the rest were connected after 1988.
“You would want to do that,” Hammett said of replacing the meters. “As meters get older they don’t read appropriately and a true reading would offset some of that expense awfully quickly.’’
Board Chairman Jeff Dixon said the investment would be beneficial for the county.
“We are not going to start making money from the get-go,” Dixon said. “It is the satisfaction of having 1,049 customers that we have never had and it is an opportunity to make the Pasquotank County water system whole.”
The county has explored adding the Pasquotank customers of the South Camden Water Association to the county water system for at least 20 years.
“Knowing that we are trying to do something for the citizens in the north part of the county is very important to me,” said Commissioner Cecil Perry.
If the county adds the rest of the county to its water system, Hammett said those residents will see several benefits.
“Our reverse-osmosis plant is extremely high-quality water, it is better water,” Hammett said. “There are also some issues with some undersized lines that we would end up replacing. There are also issues with fire hydrant pressure. We have had a lot of requests by residents up there for us to take over that system.’’