security upgrades

County officials are exploring security upgrades to the rear of the Pasquotank County Courthouse that include installing a gate and fencing to the area where prisoners are brought to and from court.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Building and Grounds Committee agreed last week to seek bids to replace windows and upgrade the foyer at the county courthouse.

Commissioners Sam Davis, Jonathan Meads and Lloyd Griffin, along with County Manager Sparty Hammett, were given a tour of the courthouse by county Maintenance Supervisor Chris Jones to view repair needs.