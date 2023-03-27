The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Building and Grounds Committee agreed last week to seek bids to replace windows and upgrade the foyer at the county courthouse.
Commissioners Sam Davis, Jonathan Meads and Lloyd Griffin, along with County Manager Sparty Hammett, were given a tour of the courthouse by county Maintenance Supervisor Chris Jones to view repair needs.
The county has already allocated money for new HVAC units and increased security measures at the courthouse, including camera upgrades.
The county has also received a bid of around $75,000 for a security upgrade at a rear entrance and exit of the courthouse that law enforcement uses to bring prisoners to and from court. But that bid does not include electrical work for the project.
The county is also waiting to receive bids for courthouse roof repairs, which are expected in the next few weeks. Stains from roof leaks are visible on the building's second floor.
“The roofs continue to leak,” Jones said. “It’s not getting worse but it is not getting better.”
Commissioners previously allocated the $565,000 the county received in Medicaid "hold-harmless" funds from the state last year toward repairs and upgrades. Counties receive the payments in exchange for a portion of their local sales and use tax dollars. In exchange, the state agrees to assume responsibility for the non-administrative costs of Medicaid.
Hammett said $325,000 of the $565,000 has been allocated for courthouse security upgrades, leaving about $240,000 from the original allocation. But the board recently voted to use the $121,000 it received from the sale of a county-owned property in Perquimans for courthouse repairs, raising the total currently available for the upgrades to $361,000.
“We know we have a lot of maintenance, a lot of repairs,” Hammett said. “It’s going to take a lot of money to get us where we need to be. We know this is going to be a multi-year effort.”
Some of the improvements, including replacing the windows, will have to be approved by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission because the courthouse is located within the Elizabeth City Historic District.
Jones said many courthouse windows are leaking but that any replacement will have to be done in phases.
The foyer of the courthouse is set to receive new metal detectors and new furniture for Sheriff’s Office deputies. But it also needs other upgrades, including a new paint job.
No estimate for the repainting was discussed but Hammett said it will cost more than a regular paint job because the work will have to be done at night or on weekends when the courthouse is closed. Any paint job will also have to adhere to the historic nature of the building.
“It’s going to have to be after hours,” Hammett said. “Our (courthouse) entry way does look awful. We totally need to re-do that entry way.’’
The security upgrade at the rear of the courthouse will be a law enforcement entrance and include a push-button security gate and an 8-foot fence around the area.
“When (law enforcement) brings them (prisoners) out of the van there will be nowhere for them to run,” Jones said.
Jones said it could cost around another $25,000 to complete the electrical work needed, bringing the potential cost to close to $100,000.
Commissioners took no action but Jones said he would explore if building a garage-type of enclosure would be cheaper.
“I don’t know if the Historical Society would go for that, but I don’t think it hurts to ask,” Jones said, referring to the city's Historic Preservation Commission.
Jones said the county is still awaiting the delivery of two new HVAC units that will be used for two sections on the second floor, including Courtroom C.
“I think it will be towards the end of this month when we take receipt of them,” Jones said.