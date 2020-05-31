Small business owners in Pasquotank County affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible for financial help from the county in the coming weeks.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners signed off on a plan Thursday afternoon to spend $250,000 on a Small Business Grant program for local businesses in the county affected by COVID-19.
The program will be similar to the COVID-19 Small Business Micro-Grant Program Elizabeth City City Council authorized last month for small businesses in the city limits. Fifty-seven businesses ended up splitting $80,000 in grant funds under the program, with most getting $1,500 grants.
While money for that program came from $52,000 in leftover funding in the city’s Business Improvement Grant program and $28,000 in donations from private sources, the funding source for the county’s small business grant program are federal taxpayers.
Pasquotank plans to use a share of the $897,950 allotment it received from the federal government’s $2 trillion-plus Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress in March.
The state of North Carolina received $3.5 billion in CARES Act funding and the General Assembly recently passed a $1.7 billion coronavirus stimulus measure that contained $150 million for local governments across the state. The money was sent to county governments for distribution. One restriction on the funding is that it can’t be used by to make up for revenue shortfalls caused by COVID-19.
Unlike the city’s COVID-19 fund, the county’s program is open to all small businesses in Pasquotank County, not just those in the city limits. Also, businesses that received funding through the city’s COVID-19 program will also be eligible to receive funding through the county’s program.
Depending on the number of applications, a small business could be eligible for up to a $2,500 grant. The final guidelines are expected to be finalized at a finance committee meeting of the Board of Commissioners on June 15.
Grants from the city’s fund were capped at $1,500, with 45 of the 57 recipients receiving the maximum amount. Hammett told commissioners he hopes to cut checks for the program in early July.
Hammett noted that the county’s grant program allocates more money for small business relief than several larger counties that received more COVID-19 relief funds. Forsyth County, which includes Winston-Salem, has a population of 383,000 and it is only allocating $100,000 for small business relief.
Hammett said the $250,000 is a “substantial investment” in small businesses throughout the county and will also benefit the county’s tax base.
“Small businesses are vital to our community and many small businesses have been devastated by the impact of COVID-19 closures,” Hammett said. “Prior to the pandemic, our downtown was really primed to takeoff. These grants are clearly allowable under CARES guidelines.”
Hammett said the county will conduct an extensive outreach effort to make sure all small businesses in the county are aware of the grants.
“We will have a major public information effort to get information out to all small businesses in the county, including a concerted effort to inform our minority-owned businesses,” Hammett said.
Commissioner Charles Jordan said he owned a small business for more than a decade. He said he’s pleased the county is in a position to help small business owners.
“I’m really pleased the funds are available because I know the small businesses have been having a rough time, and I know how tough that can be,” Jordan said. “I know how important it is to keep having revenue come in. I think it is going to be a big help for all of them.”
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy will administer the grant program. He’ll be assisted by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Director Deborah Malenfant. Malenfant directed the city’s COVID-19 grant program.
“We have a robust small business community here in the county and this will help ... (them) make up for lost revenue because of the pandemic,” Lockamy said. “Our goal is to get this money out as quickly as possible.”
If the county uses the city’s grant program as a guideline, small businesses can use the funds for business-related expenses such as rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, working capital or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business. The city’s grants were not intended as unemployment assistance.
The city also sent up a three-person committee that reviewed applications and then recommended grants to small businesses. All but four applications the city received were awarded grants.