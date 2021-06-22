The protest of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies in April finally entered the Pasquotank County Courthouse Monday night.
Almost 20 people addressed Pasquotank commissioners at the board’s meeting with several asking commissioners to vote against a proposed $116,000 increase in the Sheriff’s Office's budget in the wake of Brown’s death.
Others criticized commissioners for barring the public from commissioner meetings since Brown’s death. Many of those at the meeting have taken part in daily marches protesting Brown’s shooting death by three sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
Monday’s board meeting was the first that was open to the public since Brown’s death as the city and county declared a state of emergency because of the possibility of civil unrest.
Brown was shot and killed as authorities attempted to serve drug-related arrest and search warrants at his home on Perry Street. An autopsy showed Brown was killed with a shot to the back of the head as he attempted to flee deputies.
District Attorney Andrew Womble cleared the three deputies of any criminal wrongdoing in the shooting last month, determining Brown used his vehicle as a weapon and put the deputies' lives at risk.
Despite the protesters' pleas, commissioners unanimously approved the county’s $51.7 million 2021-22 fiscal budget that includes $4.6 million for the Sheriff's Office, which is an increase of around $116,000 from the current revised budget.
The budget approved by commissioners Monday includes the addition of two deputies, both of whom will be assigned to provide security in the courthouse. The cost of salary and benefits for the two positions is almost $108,000.
All county employees, including those in the Sheriff’s Office, will get a 2-percent cost-of-living-adjustment. The budget also includes funds to help the county start a 401(k) program for employees.
Prior to commissioners' decision, June Gibbs told the board she has been marching with protesters almost every day since Brown’s shooting death. She said her phone calls to county officials have gone unanswered.
“County commissioners who we all vote to put in office, decided at last that they would speak to us,” Gibbs said, referring to Monday's meeting. “I can’t get a phone call back. Does that mean because I am Black that I am dangerous? Some of you don’t have the intestinal fortitude to stand up for anything.”
Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers told commissioners that “we have missed your presence ever since a Black man was shot in the back of the head” and said he was disappointed to see a budget increase for the Sheriff's Office.
“That shouldn’t even be on the table,” Rivers said. “We strongly demand that there is no increase in the budget and that the budget be put on a public hearing and let everybody see what they are getting paid for.”
Rivers also expressed frustration that a number of sheriff’s deputies were in and around the courthouse meeting room Monday night, saying that protesters have been peaceful.
“Are they there because we are here?” Rivers asked. “When I look out in the hallway, I see six or seven sheriff’s deputies out there. I have been to many county commissioner meetings and never have I seen that display of force.’’
Christina Williams of the newly formed Pasquotank Political Action Committee urged commissioners to approve the budget increase for the Sheriff's Office.
Williams helped organize the PAC with a goal of supporting Sheriff Tommy Wooten and District Attorney Womble while also seeking to elect conservatives to city and county offices. She praised commissioners.
“I just want to say, since all the commissioners had to sit here and be berated for the last hour, that I appreciate your strong leadership during these last couple of months,” Williams said. “I think you have done an outstanding job supporting our sheriff. I don’t want to see our police defunded.’’
Commissioner Sean Lavin said he was “impressed” with those who spoke at Monday's meeting and he told fellow commissioners that he has talked with some city officials about conducting a joint meeting.
Pasquotank commissioners rejected Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker’s request for a joint meeting with City Council following Brown's shooting. They also suspended holding future joint meetings, which usually happen twice a year.
“Hopefully, we can have an open meeting. I know we have some things to work through on that,” Lavin said. “I will continue to promote that. Those talks have actually happened.”