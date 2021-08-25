Pasquotank commissioners have approved spending $9,000 for de-escalation training for the Sheriff’s Office.
The “Real World De-Escalation” class is one of three courses that will be taught by Washington state-based Blue to Gold Training. The other two classes are Duty to Intervene and Advanced Traffic Stops.
All classes will be taught in Pasquotank and the three classes include a total of 16 hours of training. The money for the classes will come out of the county’s contingency fund.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners that Sheriff Tommy Wooten requested the money for the additional training for deputies. The Blue to Gold training goes beyond the state mandated training requirements that the Sheriff’s Office participates in, Hammett added.
“When you look at training in general for deputies there hasn’t been that much focus placed on de-escalation,” Hammett said. “These are all very good classes that go well beyond the requirements of the state. Blue to Gold will train all of our deputies.”
Wooten said the Sheriff’s Office had been looking for de-escalation training and that Blue to Gold comes highly recommended. They provide more instruction than traditional instruction, Wooten said.
“We have had some yearly in-service training that every sworn deputy has to get every year,” Wooten said. “They give you a little de-escalation training, but this particular (Blue to Gold) class is the tops.”
The move is another action following the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Sheriff’s Office deputies on April 21 as they attempted to execute a drug-related search warrant at his residence in the city.
A month later, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced that, after reviewing the State Bureau of Investigation’s report on Brown’s shooting, the three deputies would not face criminal charges.
Also last week, Wooten announced plans to form a Citizen’s Advisory Council that would in part review allegations of misconduct by the Sheriff’s Office. Wooten told commissioners he will play no role in selecting the board’s members.
Commissioner Sean Lavin praised Wooten for the funding request for the training, describing it as a pro-active approach.
“If you have additional ideas, I think we are very willing to listen to them,” Lavin said.
The Blue to Gold website states the goal of four-hour Real World De-Escalation class will teach law enforcement the various tools to help non-escalate and de-escalate situations, noting that both skills are needed.
“The class will provide practical and workable tactics to help de-escalate many encounters,” Hammett told commissioners.
The website says the four-hour Duty to Intervene class is designed to prevent unnecessary force, which will increase community trust and result in fewer disciplinary issues for deputies.
“The objective is to train officers and agencies when they are legally required to get involved,” Hammett said. “The result will be decreased liability and improved officer wellness.”
The Blue to Gold website says the eight-hour Advance Traffic Stops class teaches practically every legal doctrine involving searching and seizing a vehicle.
“Expect to be an expert on traffic stop law after completing this class,” the website states.
“Deputies will be taught both the letter of the law and real-world best practices for traffic stops,” Hammett said. “This will make deputies more professional during stops and reduce the exposure to civil lawsuits.”