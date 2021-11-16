Pasquotank approved new district lines for four of the seven seats on the county board of commissioners Monday night.
The Northern Inside district, which grew the most according to the 2020 Census, will lose 13% of its current population and two of its six precincts in the new map approved on a 7-1 vote.
Commissioners Lloyd Griffin, Charles Jordan, Sean Lavin, Barry Overman, Jonathan Meads and Bill Sterritt voted for the new maps that will be used through the 2030 elections. Commissioner Cecil Perry cast the lone no vote.
Under Pasquotank’s current structure, one commissioner is elected from one of four districts. Griffin represents the Northern Inside district; Lavin the Northern Outside district; Perry the Southern Inside district; and Meads the Southern Outside district. The other three commissioners — Overman, Sterritt and Jordan — are elected at large.
Most of the residents moved from the Northside Inside district were placed in Perry’s Southern Inside district. The 2020 Census data showed the Southern Inside district lost 1,099 people while the Northern Inside gained 987 people since the 2010 Census.
The Northern Outside district saw a gain of 316 residents from 2010 to 2020 while the Southern Outside district saw its population dip by 204.
The Southern Inside district remains the only minority-majority district in the county. The minority population in the new Southern Inside district is 61.1%, dropping from 61.9% in the former map.
Under the new map, the minority population in the Northern Outside district is 25.4%; 36.7% in the Northern Inside district; and 20.6% in the Southern Outside district.
The former map following the release of the 2020 Census data showed a minority population of 25.6% in the Northern Outside district; 37.9% in Northern Inside district; and 19.7% in the Southern Outside district.
“The minority population is consistent (in the new map) with what the existing districts are,” said redistricting consultant Deborah Stagner of the law firm Tharrington Smith.
Perry, however, said that more of an effort should have been made to create another minority-majority district since the county’s minority population is around 44%. Perry is also asking the board to possibly restructure how commissioners are elected when they hold their annual retreat early next year.
“One district out of seven has a population where minorities are in the majority, why is that?” Perry asked.
Stagner said that it “does not appear” that there is a concentrated minority population in Pasquotank where a second minority-majority can be drawn.
One major change in the new map moves 877 people, including 363 minority residents, from the area west of River Road that includes Heron’s Ridge, Elizabeth City Gardens and the Old Coast Guard Housing, from the Northern Inside district to the Southern Inside district.
Another major change moves around 568 residents, 337 of them minorities, who live in Oxford Heights and the Morgan Pointe Apartments from the Northern Inside district to the Southern Inside district.
The Forest Park subdivision west of Forest Park Road was moved from the Northern Outside district to the Northern Inside district. Brite Meadows was moved from the Northern Inside district to the Northern Outside district. The swap would add 66 people to the Northern Outside district.
The Red Oak subdivision and the area south of U.S. Highway 17 was moved into the Southern Inside district in 2010 but the new map has those residents now in the Southern Outside district. The changes affect 455 people.
The new Census data shows that the ideal district size based on the county’s population of 40,568 is 10,142 but the county can legally redraw the districts within plus or minus 5% of the ideal district size.
The 2020 Census showed that the Northern Inside and Southern Inside districts were outside the allowable range and had to be redrawn.
After the 2020 Census the old Northern Outside district had 10,458 people. The population counts were 11,129 in the Northern Inside district, 9,081 in the Southern Inside District and 9,900 in the Southern Outside.
The newly approved districts have the following population counts: 10,526 people in Northern Outside; 9,653 in Northern Inside; 10,029 in Southern Inside; and 10,360 in Southern Outside.
The Northern Inside district is expected to grow at a faster rate than the rest of the county and that is one reason for the disparity in population numbers on the new map.