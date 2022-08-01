Pasquotank commissioners have voted to sell the county's 6-acre tract that includes a 32,000-square-foot building at 5200 Croatan Highway to the town of Kitty Hawk for $4.1 million. The town wants to use the site for a new public safety building.
Pasquotank commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to sell a Pasquotank-owned tract in Dare County to the town of Kitty Hawk for $4.1 million.
Commissioners Sean Lavin and Jonathan Meads both opposed the sale while commissioners Cecil Perry, Barry Overman, Charles Jordan and Lloyd Griffin voted yes. Commissioner Bill Sterritt did not attend the meeting.
The town of Kitty Hawk presented Pasquotank with a $4 million cash offer on July 22 for the 6-acre parcel and 32,000-square-foot building at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The town recently upped that offer by another $100,000.
Kitty Hawk first offered $2.7 million for the property in June but was outbid at the time by a $4.5 million offer from Charlotte developer DPJ Residential Acquisitions, who had plans to build apartments on the site.
But DPJ later reduced its offer to $3.5 million after it determined the property would require an on-site wastewater treatment facility.
That prompted Pasquotank commissioners to put the sale on hold while agreeing to have a new appraisal of the property completed. Pasquotank first put the property on the market for $7.5 million in February 2021.
Kitty Hawk then upped its bid for the property to $4 million and then raised that to $4.1 million.
Lavin and Meads both opposed the sale, saying the county should go forward with the appraisal process. County Manager Sparty Hammett said an appraiser had agreed to conduct the appraisal for $5,500 but that no work had been done.
“I don’t know why we are so adamant about not finding out what the property is worth,” Lavin said.
Meads suggested that the county send a $4.8 million counter offer to Kitty Hawk
“If they don’t go for that offer, we go get an appraisal,” Meads said.
Overman called the $4.1 million sale price a “reasonable” offer from Kitty Hawk. He also noted that an appraisal could come in “higher or lower.”
“The $2.7 million offer, not a chance,” Overman said. “Not knowing how commercial property sales are going to go (in the future), I think $4.1 million puts us in a good place.”
Pasquotank has owned the property since 2000 and leased it to Sentara Healthcare until 2017. The Norfolk, Virginia-based healthcare system operated an urgent care facility and other medical offices at the site before closing them in 2017.
The sale is the result of the lease buyout agreement the county and Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare announced in 2020. That agreement paved the way for Sentara to build a new hospital in Elizabeth City.
Kitty Hawk plans to turn the existing building into a public safety building for the town’s police department. An emergency medical services substation is also planned at the site.