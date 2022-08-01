Pasquotank to sell property

Pasquotank commissioners have voted to sell the county's 6-acre tract that includes a 32,000-square-foot building at 5200 Croatan Highway to the town of Kitty Hawk for $4.1 million. The town wants to use the site for a new public safety building.

 The Daily Advance

Pasquotank commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to sell a Pasquotank-owned tract in Dare County to the town of Kitty Hawk for $4.1 million.

Commissioners Sean Lavin and Jonathan Meads both opposed the sale while commissioners Cecil Perry, Barry Overman, Charles Jordan and Lloyd Griffin voted yes. Commissioner Bill Sterritt did not attend the meeting.