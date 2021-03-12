Pasquotank’s Special Projects Committee may vote on moving the Confederate Monument from the County Courthouse to private property in the county at its meeting Monday afternoon.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said he is still waiting on another bid to come in for the actual removal and transportation of the monument to Nixonton. Hammett hopes to receive it before Monday’s 3 p.m. meeting.
If that happens, Hammett said the Special Projects Committee could vote to advance the issue to the full Board of Commissioners. A vote by commissioners would not come until at least the April 5 board meeting, if it advances from Special Projects Monday.
“It will be a game-time decision,” Hammett said of the Special Projects Committee voting on the issue. “I’m going to provide an update on the information, but I am still waiting on a call back on some of the information. I’m supposed to get a call back Monday so it’s an overall update of where we are at. There is a good chance there will be (a vote) if I get that information. If I don’t, there won’t be (a vote).”
The Special Projects Committee voted unanimously Feb. 1 to have county staff further research a proposal from Warren Weidrick to move the monument to his property at 1371 Four Forks Road.
Weidrick’s site is visible from Halls Creek Road and in close proximity to the historical monument that marks the site of the First General Assembly Meeting in North Carolina.