The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Pasquotank County could join a growing list of local, state and federal government entities that have banned the wildly popular short-form video app from government-issued devices.
Pasquotank County could soon join the growing list of government entities to ban TikTok, the wildly popular short-form video app, from county devices.
The county's Finance Committee voted unanimously this week to recommend the full commission board ban the TikTok application from all county-issued cellphones, computers and other devices.
The new county ban, however, would not apply to the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office because officials said the app can be useful for law enforcement purposes.
The full board will still have to vote on the proposal, which a commissioner requested be put on the Finance Committee agenda for the April 3 board meeting.
TikTok has been estimated to have more than 1 billion users worldwide, 150 million of them in the United States. But because ByteDance, TikTok's owner, is based in China, there are growing privacy and security concerns about the app. India became the first country to ban the app in 2020, citing security concerns about all Chinese-based apps. The branches of the U.S. military, including the Coast Guard, also announced bans on TikTok in 2020.
Nearly half the U.S. states have already banned TikTok from government-issued devices. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in January that bans TikTok and other applications on state-issued devices. Cooper's order followed a decision by Charlotte City Council to ban TikTok from all government devices by Jan. 6.
Pasquotank's move also follows federal legislation called the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, enacted in December to ban TikTok from federal government devices. The new federal law prohibits the download or use of TikTok on, and requires the removal of TikTok from, all federal government and government corporation devices.
The new law required the federal Office of Management and Budget, in consultation with the director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense, to develop standards for executive agencies that require TikTok and any successor application from the developer to be removed from agency information technology devices.
Those supporting the ban at the federal and state levels say that TikTok can be used by the communist Chinese government to spy on American users and gain access to user data.
Proponents of the federal ban have also expressed concerns over the possibility that the communist Chinese government could use TikTok to spread propaganda in the country.
“TikTok is being banned because there is increasing concern that TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company, may expose sensitive user data into the hands of the Chinese government,” said Assistant County Manager John Shannon. “There is concern that the app can be used for data mining or data collection efforts. The ban is simply a measure being taken by many governments, state and federal, in the U.S. to mitigate this risk.”
County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners that staff supported the proposal because TikTok is for entertainment only.
“There is no legitimate reason to have it on county devices,” he said.
While governments are pursuing TikTok bans, efforts to ban the app more widely have thus far been unsuccessful.
According to NPR, a second federal judge in December 2020 blocked the Trump administration from preventing the app from being downloaded from U.S. app stores, declaring the effort "arbitrary and capricious."
U.S. user data is mostly stored by TikTok on servers in Virginia and Singapore, the NPR report stated. Company officials say Chinese authorities have never attempted to gain access to Americans' information, but U.S. officials dispute that assertion.