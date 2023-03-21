Biden TikTok Ban

The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Pasquotank County could join a growing list of local, state and federal government entities that have banned the wildly popular short-form video app from government-issued devices.   

 Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Pasquotank County could soon join the growing list of government entities to ban TikTok, the wildly popular short-form video app, from county devices.

The county's Finance Committee voted unanimously this week to recommend the full commission board ban the TikTok application from all county-issued cellphones, computers and other devices.