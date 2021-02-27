The Pasquotank County manager is proposing to beef up courthouse security and purchase two new fire trucks in the county’s next spending plan — a plan that he says won’t require a property tax increase.
County Manager Sparty Hammett is also proposing to give county employees a cost-of-living pay increase, begin offering a 401(k) to county employees, and creating a procurement-grants manager position, among several other priorities.
Hammett didn’t provide any cost estimates to commissioners during their annual retreat at College of The Albemarle on Friday. But he did say he thinks all of his priorities can be met financially when he presents his proposed 2021-22 budget to commissioners. The next fiscal year begins July 1.
“I will present a balanced and no-tax increase budget,” Hammett said.
Hammett is recommending that two additional full-time deputies be added to the Sheriff’s Office and that both be assigned to provide security at the county courthouse.
“We had an inmate that was convicted of murder that escaped and ran down the street,” Hammett said. “We have had other situations like that. This will be the first phase to enhance courthouse security. That’s a big need.”
Another budget priority will be buying two fire trucks — one for Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department and the second for the Providence VFD.
Hammett is requesting the two firetrucks be included in the next budget because there is a significant backlog to manufacture the trucks. The Weeksville fire truck would be put out for bid in July while the Providence fire truck would be put out for bid in January.
“Those fire trucks probably won’t come in until after the next fiscal year,” Hammett said. “But we need to go ahead and do that now. The supply chain is so plugged up.”
The county did not purchase an ambulance for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Service in the current fiscal year. Hammett said one needs to be purchased in 2021-22.
“You have to purchase ambulances on an ongoing basis because you have to keep your ambulances up to date,” he said.
Elizabeth City and Camden and Currituck counties offer employees up to a 5 percent 401(k) match. Hammett said county salaries are competitive but a lack of a 401(k) plan makes the county’s benefit package “uncompetitive.”
“Once we get a 401(k) in place, we are competitive,” Hammett said.
Despite the pandemic, county officials said sales tax revenue is up so far year-over-year and they expect that trend to continue.
Pasquotank projected it would receive $9.5 million in sales tax money in the current fiscal year. But the county has received just over $4.9 million the first five months of the fiscal year, or 51 percent of the projection. Sales tax receipts lag two months behind and the latest receipts from November showed a 15.4-percent increase from November 2019.
“We are stilling running up every month from last year,” said Pasquotank Finance Director Sherri Small.
Hammett told commissioners that he believes the increased sales tax revenue is partially due to people spending more money locally rather than going to Tidewater, Virginia,
“I’m pretty positive more money is going to stay locally,” Hammett said.
Commissioners were told that the county’s general fund debt dropped about $5.5 million in 2020. The general fund debt is currently $29 million, down from $34.5 million on Dec. 31, 2019.
Ten years ago, the county’s general fund debt was around $78 million.
The county does not anticipate borrowing any money in fiscal year 2021-22, Small said.
“I think we are headed in the right direction,” said Commissioner Jonathan Meads.
Meads’ dad, the late Frankie Meads, was a big proponent of reducing the county’s debt when he was a commissioner.