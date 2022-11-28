The first phase of Pasquotank’s project to move the Public Defender’s Office out of the county courthouse to make space for a new meeting room for county commissioners is three weeks ahead of schedule.
The first phase is moving the Public Defender’s Office from the Pasquotank Courthouse to county-owned space at the Edgewood Center on Parkview Drive. The space was leased to the DayBreak Adult Day Health Center, which ceased operations in 2020. The Boys & Girls Club then used the space until it moved to its current location on Ward Street.
In addition to the Public Defender’s Office, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will also have additional space in the Edgewood Center building.
Assistant County Manager John Shannon said last week that renovation of the Edgewood Center to create space for the Public Defender’s Office and ECPPS is over 60 percent complete.
“Phase one is tracking 21 days ahead of schedule with a Jan. 30, 2023, completion date,” Shannon said.
Once the Public Defender’s Office moves out of the courthouse renovation work on the new county commissioners boardroom will begin. The total cost of the project is around $1 million, split about evenly among the two phases.
“Phase two will begin when the Public Defenders’ new office space is completed and they have moved to the new location,” Shannon said. “We expect that to be no later than the end of February 2023.”
Commissioners currently hold full board meetings in Courtroom C in the courthouse, but committee meetings are sometimes held at the library or in the Public Safety Building because of conflicting schedules with the court. The board also occasionally meets in Courtroom A, including holding past discussions on the Confederate monument and the new park in Newland.
The new commissioners boardroom will have seats for 70 citizens and all commissioners to be seated on a fixed dais in the back of the room. The dais also will have room for the county manager and county attorney.
Plans also call for a production room that could allow board meetings to be livestreamed.
The commissioners’ Finance Committee also voted last week to spend up to $325,000 for security upgrades at the courthouse, Public Safety Building, Department of Social Services, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, Tax Office and Albemarle Regional Health Services.
The money, which includes a $12,000 contingency, will come from courthouse capital maintenance funds.
The bulk of the money — $135,000 — will be used for new software and hardware for the access control system at the Public Safety Building. The other five buildings will also receive employee access upgrades totaling around $125,000.
Another $25,000 will be used for five new cameras and to relocate three others at the courthouse along with two new metal detectors.
“They (metal detectors) still work but they have seen better days,” Shannon said.
The full board is expected to take action on the proposal at its Dec. 5 meeting.