defenders office rehab

Renovations at the Edgewood Center that will house the county’s Public Defender’s Office are 60% complete, Pasquotank County Assistant County Manager John Shannon said last week.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

The first phase of Pasquotank’s project to move the Public Defender’s Office out of the county courthouse to make space for a new meeting room for county commissioners is three weeks ahead of schedule.

The first phase is moving the Public Defender’s Office from the Pasquotank Courthouse to county-owned space at the Edgewood Center on Parkview Drive. The space was leased to the DayBreak Adult Day Health Center, which ceased operations in 2020. The Boys & Girls Club then used the space until it moved to its current location on Ward Street.