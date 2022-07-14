A Charlotte developer has cut its offer to buy a Pasquotank-owned piece of property in Dare by $1 million.
That prompted county commissioners on Monday to put the deal on hold while seeking a new appraisal of the 6-acre tract in Kitty Hawk.
Commissioners last month accepted an offer to sell the property to DPJ Residential Acquisitions for $4.5 million.
DPJ wants to build at least 210 apartment units on the property at 5200 Croatan Highway. The property includes a 32,000-square-foot building.
But DPJ recently dropped that offer by $1 million after an engineer it hired discovered that a private wastewater facility must be built on the property to service the over 200 proposed apartments. The cost of building the wastewater facility is estimated at around $1.5 million.
“DPJ assumed that the property was serviced by municipal sewer and it is not,” Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said.
The lower bid of $3.5 million prompted Hammett to recommend to commissioners that they take no action on the new offer from DPJ. Hammett also asked the board to spend up to $5,500 to have the property appraised, which the board agreed to do.
Pasquotank listed the property for sale for $7.5 million in February 2021. When it accepted the offer from DPJ, commissioners rejected a lower offer of $2.7 million from the town of Kitty Hawk. The town wants the property for a new police station and EMS station.
The tax value of the property is $5,164,600. The building constructed in 1991 is a former Sentara Healthcare medical office and has a tax value of $1,658,100. The six acres of land has a tax value of $3,420,000. A miscellaneous tax value of $85,500 is also listed.
Hammett said the county is getting “a lot of interest” in the property.
“I think it would be good at this point and step back and say, ‘What is the property really worth?’” Hammett said.
DPJ’s original offer to the county was also contingent on it gaining rezoning approval from Kitty Hawk to allow it to build at least 35 apartment units per acre. The property is currently zoned for emergency and governmental services.
DPJ’s website states that the company was founded in 2014. It has developed 10 apartment communities with total sales of $425 million in Charlotte, Wilmington, Winston-Salem and Savannah, Georgia.
Pasquotank, which has owned the property since 2000, leased it to Sentara Healthcare until 2017. The Norfolk, Virginia-based healthcare system operated an urgent care facility and other medical offices at the site before closing them in 2017.
The sale is the result of the lease buyout agreement the county and Sentara Healthcare announced in 2020. That agreement paved the way for Sentara to build a new hospital in Elizabeth City.