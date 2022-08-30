Pasquotank County has received a second state grant to help with the construction of a new park in Newland.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that the county has received a $500,000 state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. It was the maximum PARTF grant available and Pasquotank must match the grant dollar for dollar.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said in a memo to county commissioners that the grant money will be used to help with construction costs of the Newland Park.
The Newland Park will be at the site of the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park off U.S. Highway 158, which the county purchased for $614,000 in January. The Newland property is 51 acres but 3.2 acres is being set aside for a future northern public safety substation for EMS and the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioner Charles Jordan called the awarding of the grant a key part of the funding needed for a northern park that has been talked about for years.
“Now, we can really move forward with it,” Jordan said. “This is absolutely good news for Pasquotank.”
The county received a $289,000 PARTF grant last fall that paid for half of the purchase cost of the land for just the park. The county paid for the rest of the land for the park, plus provided additional money for the land for the future public safety substation.
The park will be built in phases with phase 1 expected to cost around $2.1 million, a consultant told county commissioners back in March. That figure includes $497,000 for contingency items and it also factors in inflation.
Discussions last spring on the initial phase of construction included installing a paved ¾-mile walking trail around the whole park, utilities, storm drainage and parking for the entire park, park structures such as a covered pavilion and rest rooms and park furnishings and amenities. Those amenities include a basketball court, playground and other picnic space among others.
After the initial phase is complete the cost of developing the rest of the park is expected to be an additional $2 million, county officials were told in March.
Pasquotank's $500,000 PARTF grant is one of the 39 awarded to parks and recreation parks across the state. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority approved grants totaling $17 million at its meeting held on Aug. 26 at the Nature Research Center in Raleigh.
“Our parks and recreation areas are so valuable to our communities and they’ve become more popular than ever,” Cooper said in the release. “These projects we’re funding today will give people even more opportunities in North Carolina to build healthier and happier lives."