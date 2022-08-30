former tractor pull/rodeo site in newland

Pasquotank County has received a $500,000 Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant to aid the county's construction of a new park in Newland. A consultant estimated the park will cost about $2.1 million.

Pasquotank County has received a second state grant to help with the construction of a new park in Newland.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that the county has received a $500,000 state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. It was the maximum PARTF grant available and Pasquotank must match the grant dollar for dollar.