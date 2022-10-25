...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
Pasquotank County has received a third state grant that will help with the construction of a new park in Newland.
Pasquotank officials announced last week that the county has received a $175,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant that will be used for construction of Phase 1 of the northern park. The county has now received a total of $964,000 in grant funding for the park, including $789,000 in state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants.
The Newland Park will be at the site of the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park off U.S. Highway 158, which the county purchased for $614,000 in January. The Newland property is 51 acres but 3.2 acres is being set aside for a future northern public safety substation for EMS and the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office.
“We are excited to receive the $175,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant for the Newland Park,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett. “The Board of Commissioners is extremely supportive of the project and the grant will reduce the amount of county funds needed for Phase 1 construction.”
The county received a $289,000 PARTF grant in 2021 that paid for half of the purchase cost of the land for just the park. The county paid for the rest of the land for the park, plus provided additional money for the land for the future public safety substation.
The county received another $500,000 PARTF grant this past summer.
“We will use the grant funds to reduce the amount of county funds needed to construct Phase I of the Newland Park, which is the community park portion of the project requested by the Newland citizens,” Hammett said.
Pasquotank’s Newland Park Master Plan estimates the cost of Phase 1 to be around $2.1 million, not including the land purchase. The first phase includes the needed infrastructure and the construction of a playground, walking paths, pavilion, picnic shelter, restrooms and a basketball court.
That figure includes a contingency fund of almost $160,000 and almost $133,000 set aside for inflation. The largest single expenses are almost $338,000 for park trails and $285,000 for park structures. Other park furnishings and amenities are expected to cost almost $157,000.
Hammett said the source of the remaining funds for the construction of the first phase of the park will be recommended to commissioners at a “future meeting.”
“If other grant funds become available, we will apply to try to reduce the amount of county funding that is needed,” Hammett said.
Hammett said no future phases beyond the first phase for the park have been finalized.
“The timing, park components and costs will vary based on population growth in the Newland area, available funding and approval by the Board of Commissioners at that time,” Hammett said.