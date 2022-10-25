Pasquotank County has received a third state grant that will help with the construction of a new park in Newland.

Pasquotank officials announced last week that the county has received a $175,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant that will be used for construction of Phase 1 of the northern park. The county has now received a total of $964,000 in grant funding for the park, including $789,000 in state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants.