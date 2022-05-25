The Pasquotank Board of Elections says someone created a Facebook page appearing to be the board’s without its knowledge or consent and that the page was then used to promote an election candidate.
Pasquotank has had the page removed from Facebook.
In a press release Wednesday, Pasquotank officials said they were notified Thursday — two days after the May 17 city election and county primaries — of a Facebook page titled “Pasquotank County Board of Elections.” The Facebook page contained photos of a candidate, the board said. The press release did not name the candidate.
A review of the Facebook page before it was taken down showed that former city mayoral candidate Christina Williams made posts on the page.
Williams said Wednesday that she posted on the page almost every day of early voting for the May 17 election at the county Board of Elections office. She said she took a picture on the first day and when she used the check-in option on Facebook and wrote “Pasquotank Board of Elections” that was the option. She said she did not create the Facebook page.
“I took a picture and then typically you type in where you are,” Williams said. “I said, ‘I’m at the Pasquotank Board of Elections.’ It suggested that page, and it was the only page that was available to click on to put in there. As far as I knew that was the only page and the page for the board of elections. It looked legit to me. Anybody can take a picture and tag anywhere.”
The elections board said its staff were not aware of the Facebook page or that it contained a candidate’s photos. Creation of the page and posting of the photos were done “without the knowledge or consent of the board,” the release states.
According to the release, the Pasquotank Board of Elections’ Facebook page has been inactive for a number of years. The election board said it instead uses the Pasquotank County Facebook page to distribute information.
The release raised the possibility that the Facebook page that’s been removed might have been created by a former staff member but said “it is not known” if that happened.
County Attorney Mike Cox said Wednesday that Pasquotank is currently investigating when the page was created and by whom. Cox said the page “may have been” created by a former Board of Elections staff member.
“We are trying to find out the history, asking questions and finding out what we can,” Cox said. “We don’t have a straight answer right now. I don’t know how it was created but we are looking into it.”
Asked if the creation of the Facebook page was a possible criminal act, Cox said “we are just trying to find out the facts first.”
“We will look at the facts and see what happens,” Cox said. “That is a little down the road. We are trying to gather facts: How was it set up? Was access allowed to it? Those types of questions.”