Pasquotank County has two new cases of COVID-19, raising its total now to four, the N.C. Department of Health and Humans Services reported earlier today.
Elsewhere in the region, Bertie County now has six cases of COVID-19 and Hertford now has four, according to DHHS' website. The counties were reporting four and two cases, respectively, on Monday.
Currituck and Perquimans, meanwhile, continue to have one case of COVID-19.
Albemarle Regional Health Services did not issue a press release about the new cases. Earlier the multi-county health department said it would no longer issue press releases about COVID-19 cases for a county after two cases had been reported there. ARHS cited the fact there is now “community transmission of COVID-19 throughout" that county as the reason for its decision.
The agency previously has said it is following state health guidelines for determining others with whom the persons testing positive for COVID-19 have had close contact. ARHS defined “close contacts” as those with whom the person testing positive has had direct contact, or been within 6 feet of, for at least 10 minutes while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment.
Caregivers and household members of persons who test positive for the virus are considered close contacts, ARHS has said.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 is now 1,498, according to DHHS. Also, two more people have died from the disease, raising the statewide death toll to six.
Mecklenburg County continues to have more cases than any other county: 420. Wake, with 186, and Durham, with 127, are the only other counties with more than 100 cases.
Elsewhere in eastern North Carolina, Northampton is reporting 30 cases, Pitt is reporting 27, Wilson has 13, Carteret is reporting 11, Beaufort has 4, and Washington has one.
The DHHS also said that for reporting hospitals, only 793 of 3,223 hospital intensive care unit beds in the state are currently empty. In addition, 7,024 of the state's total 17,572 hospital beds, about 40 percent, are currently empty.