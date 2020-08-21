A 23rd Pasquotank County resident died Friday from COVID-19, as the total number of coronavirus cases in the eight-county region reached 1,771 — an increase of more than 200 cases in a week.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said the Pasquotank resident was over the age of 65 and succumbed to complications from the contagious respiratory disease.
Hertford, Bertie and Pasquotank counties accounted for the bulk of the increase in cases — 157 — over the week, according to ARHS data released Friday.
The number of active cases also grew from a week ago — from 247 on Aug. 14 to 268 on Friday. That’s about 15% of all cases.
The number of those who’ve recovered from the disease increased nearly as much as the number of new cases. A week ago, the number of those who had recovered was 1,273. As of Friday, the number was 1,460. That’s still about 82% of all cases, unchanged from a week ago.
ARHS also reported two more outbreaks of COVID-19 at area nursing homes on Friday. Four staff members and one resident have contracted the coronavirus at Creekside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ahoskie, the health agency said. Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation in Bertie has reported another outbreak involving three staff members.
Other COVID-19 outbreaks at Rivers Correctional Institute in Hertford County and Bertie Correctional Institute and the Brian Center, also in Bertie, remain stable, ARHS said.
ARHS also released its weekly surveillance report showing the virus’s regional trends.
The report showed those ages 25-49 continue to contract the virus in larger numbers: about 40% of all infections. Those age 50-64 make up about 25% of infections.
More whites than Blacks continued to contract the virus among those stating their race: about 41% of infections vs. 39%. About 17% did not state their race.
Women also continued to contract the virus at a higher rate than men — 56% vs. 44%.
Bertie, with a rate of 183.34, and Hertford, with a rate of 184.57, both have infection rates per 10,000 people larger than the state’s infection rate of 144.84 per 10,000 people.
Camden County, Bertie and Hertford also had higher active case rates than the state rate.
ARHS’ surveillance report also showed the region’s positive test rate rose to about 9 percent, higher than the state rate of 8%. That appeared to be driven by Hertford County, which had a 14% positive test rate, and Bertie, which had a 12% positive rate, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data.
Battle Betts, ARHS director, used Friday’s weekly update to remind area residents that COVID-19 spreads when those infected with the disease cough, sneeze or talk, and the droplets from their nose or mouth make their way to the mouths or noses of people nearby.
Because infection happens mainly when people are in close contact with one another for prolonged periods, he reminded residents that practicing social distancing, self-quarantining and self-isolating remain key ways of slowing the disease’s spread.
Quarantine helps keep someone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others, he said. Isolation helps separate people infected with COVID-19 from people who are not infected.
Betts said those who are in isolation should separate themselves from others in their home by staying in a specific “sick room” or another area and by using a separate bathroom if they have one. They also should stay at home until it’s safe to be around others again.
He said it’s safe to end isolation if it’s been 10 days since the infected person first felt symptoms; it’s been 24 hours since they’ve had any fever without the use of fever-reducing medications; and their other symptoms are improving.
“If you are sick with COVID-19, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to stay home and away from other people until is safe to resume normal activities,” Betts said. “Everyone has a role to play in slowing the spread and protecting themselves, their family, and their community.”