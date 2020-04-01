Pasquotank County has three new cases of COVID-19, raising its total to five, the N.C. Department of Health and Humans Services reported on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the region, Bertie County now has six cases of COVID-19 and Hertford has four, according to DHHS’ website. The counties were reporting four and two cases, respectively, on Monday.
Currituck and Perquimans, meanwhile, continue to have one case of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.
As of Tuesday morning, there are now 1,498 COVID-19 cases in 77 counties, according to DHHS. Also, two more people have died from the disease, raising the statewide death toll to six.
Nationally, the number of U.S. cases stood at 183,477 Tuesday evening, with 3,744 deaths.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services, confirmed that the new cases of COVID-19 in Pasquotank, Hertford and Bertie are in isolation. Citing privacy restrictions, she declined to say whether they are in isolation at home or a hospital.
She said people with COVID-19 who have stayed home in isolation can stop at-home isolation provided they meet several conditions.
If they are not going to have a test to determine if they are still contagious, they may leave home after three things have happened:
• They have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use medicine that reduces fevers;
• Other symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath have improved; and
• At least seven days have passed since their symptoms first appeared.
If they plan to be tested to determine if they are still contagious, they can leave home after these three things have happened:
• They no longer have a fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers;
• Other symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath have improved; and
• They have received two negative tests in a row that were 24 hours apart.
ARHS said it is following state health guidelines for determining others with whom the new persons testing positive for COVID-19 have had close contact. ARHS defined “close contacts” as those with whom the person testing positive has had direct contact, or been within 6 feet of, for at least 10 minutes while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment. Caregivers and household members of persons who test positive for the virus are considered close contacts, ARHS has said.
Meanwhile, the Dare County Division of Public Health is reporting the county’s second positive case of COVID-19. The first case, which is not connected to the second case, was reported on March 25, the health agency said.
“The individual has been self-isolating since being tested last week and continues to be monitored,” according to Dr. Sheila Davies, director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services said.
Davies said health officials believe the person acquired COVID-19 through direct contact while outside the area. The person’s spouse has also been tested but health officials have not yet received the test result.
Dare health officials are investigating the person’s activities and anyone deemed to have had direct contact with the person will be notified by the county’s health staff.
Dare noted that like the first reported case, the second will not show up as a case reported in Dare. That’s because, although the test was performed in Dare, the individual did not give a Dare address while being tested.
Mecklenburg County continues to have more cases than any other county: 420. Wake, with 186, and Durham, with 127, are the only other counties with more than 100 cases.
Elsewhere in eastern North Carolina, Northampton is reporting 30 cases, Pitt is reporting 27, Wilson has 13, Carteret is reporting 11, Beaufort has 4, and Washington has one.
DHHS reported that 157 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in North Carolina. DHHS also said that for reporting hospitals, only 793 of 3,223 hospital intensive care unit beds in the state are currently empty. In addition, 7,024 of the state’s total 17,572 hospital beds, about 40 percent, are currently empty.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story listed only four cases of COVID-19 in Pasquotank County.