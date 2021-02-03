When Pasquotank officials first began discussing possible new locations for the Confederate monument, Warren Weidrick decided he needed to act.
The local businessman reached out to county officials about placing it on his property that runs along Halls Creek Road in Nixonton.
Although a county panel moved forward with accepting his offer this week, Weidrick’s property wasn’t the county’s first option.
Initially, the county wanted the owners of the monument, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, to take possession of it. However, the organization ultimately declined to do so.
The county also asked Museum of the Albemarle to take the monument but it, too, said no.
When the county asked private individuals and organizations to submit letters of interest, Weidrick was the only county resident to express interest.
Weidrick, who has lived in Pasquotank for 36 years, hired local attorney John Morrison to submit a proposal to the county to move the monument to his property at 1371 Four Folks Road.
The county received five other letters of interest but the Board of Commissioners’ Special Projects Committee voted Monday night to have County Manager Sparty Hammett further research Weidrick’s proposal and bring a final recommendation back to the committee at its Feb. 15 meeting.
The full board must approve the proposal and Hammett said a public hearing will be held before a final vote by the Board of Commissioners.
Weidrick said submitting a letter of interest to host the monument wasn’t “a snap decision” on his part.
“I’m doing this for the historic value of it, preserving a little bit of history,” he said. “I like history and if we don’t preserve this stuff there is no looking back. If I can do this, who is to say somebody else can’t do this in another state.”
If the county accepts his offer, Weidrick plans to have a walkway to and around the Confederate monument much as it does now on the courthouse grounds.
Others expressing interest in hosting the Pasquotank Confederate monument included Timothy and Shelia King of 111 Burnt Mill Road, Edenton.
Timothy King said in his request that several of his ancestors fought for the Confederacy in North Carolina and Virginia. The couple also said their proposed site is 20 feet from the road and that visitors would be welcome.
“The purpose and context for this request is to keep alive the history and memorialize the sacrifices of local Confederates who believed they were protecting their way of life,” the Kings wrote to the board. “There are always two sides to a story. This is to commemorate the loss of loved ones in a war that cost lives of so many people with convictions of doing the right thing in their eyes.”
Volpe Boykin of Virginia asked the board to turn the monument over to either himself, the Urquhart-Gillette Camp 1471 Sons of Confederate Veterans, or the Isle of Wright Avengers Camp 14 Sons of Confederate Veterans for relocation in Walters, Virginia. Walters is 59 miles north of Elizabeth City and Boykin, who is affiliated with the Urquhart-Gillette Camp, said he owns 125 acres there.
Boykin said he had several ancestors who served with North Carolina units of the Confederate States Army. He also said there would be full public access to the monument.
“The monument will be put in the true context that it was erected — to honor the Confederate soldier, not Confederate politicians or the Confederate government,” Boykin wrote to the board.
Bryan Avery of Harnett County asked that the monument be given to the Averasboro Town Restoration Association for placement near Erwin. Avery, who serves as president of the restoration association, said the group “own(s) a three-acre history museum site” in Erwin.
That site, Avery wrote, is home to the Shaw House, which was an inn and tavern built in 1798 along what was then the Raleigh-to-Fayetteville Stage Road.
Avery, who had ancestors serve in the Confederate States Army, said his organization is also expecting to receive a monument from Holly Springs and has 10 other monuments currently at the site.
“Our team is committed to preserving our history in a mini-Williamsburg atmosphere,” Avery wrote. “The last monument we set was last spring and dedicated to Willis Carrier, inventor of modern air conditioning. It (Pasquotank’s Confederate monument) would be visible and open to visitors all the time.”
Mark Jones asked the board to move the monument to 3125 Indian Creek Road in Virginia Beach. Jones said the site is visible from the road and that two parking spaces would be available for visitor parking.
“I’d like to display this monument and many others I have collected,” Jones wrote. “I have collected and wish to continue to collect to help preserve the history of our great nation.”
Susan Inglis asked the board to move the monument to a plot at the Beaver Hill Cemetery in Edenton that is owned by her family. She said there are numerous graves of Confederate veterans “in this section of the cemetery.”
“The plot is in the old part of Beaver Hill Cemetery, which was established in approximately 1890,” Inglis wrote. “The site is easily accessed, being on the main entrance road to the cemetery. It has been in my family since the cemetery was established and now belongs to my brothers and myself.’’